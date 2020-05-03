A total of1,154,195 self-employedwill charge this Thursday theextraordinary benefit for cessation of activitycommissioning bycoronavirus crisis, which, according to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, represents a new “injection” of 641.2 million euros for the group.

This benefit, which involves the temporary exemption from Social Security contributions, was approvedafter declaration of alarm statusat the middle of March.

On April 17, the first monthly payment was already madeto 919,173 self-employed workers, corresponding to the period between March 14 and that date, at a cost of 670.9 million euros. Now, these self-employed workers have received an average monthly payment and 235,574 new benefits have been incorporated.

To this benefitany self-employed worker has accessenrolled in the corresponding regime that is affected by the closure of businesses due to the declaration of the state of alarm orwhose turnover falls in the month 75%with respect to the monthly average of the previous semester.

In the case of some groups such as the agrarian regime, the sea – with very seasonal activities – or culture and entertainment, the calculation period is adapted to the peculiarities of those sectors.

The self-employed beneficiaries of the benefit who can open their business at the start of the de-escalation will continuereceiving it until the last day of the month that the alarm state ends. The aid seeks to protect the lack of income of the self-employed in this exceptional situation and contribute to the survival of their business.

As of April 28, 1,233,744 self-employed workers have requested this extraordinary benefit from the mutual collaborators of Social Security.93% of the applications processed have been approved and there is 4% pending evaluation, according to the Ministry. The benefit has an amount of 70% of the regulatory base, that is, a minimum of 661 euros in the case of those who contribute at the minimum base.

To request it, the minimum contribution period is not requiredrequired for other benefits, since it is only necessary to be registered as self-employed in the corresponding regime and be up to date with the payment of social contributions. In addition, it is compatible with any other Social Security benefit that the applicant has been receiving, such as orphanhood or widowhood.

Andalusia and Catalonia lead the applications

According to the Ministry’s data, the Autonomous Communities where the most requests have been registered are Andalusia, with 18.66% of the total, Catalonia (16.10%),Madrid(12.68%) and theValencian Community(11.83%).

In absolute terms, in Andalusia, 216,934 applications have been processed; in Catalonia, 179,224; and in the Community of Madrid, 146,197.

By sector, the greatest number of requests has been concentrated in thecommerce sector,with 286,822 requests, followed byhostelry(234,469) andbuilding(108,420).

With the aim of facilitating the processing of this benefit to the self-employed who were not yet affiliated to any mutual, the Council of Ministers approved last week a Royal Decree-Law which allows them to choose a mutual to request it.

