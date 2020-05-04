Formula 1 has agreed to lower the budget limit for 2021

“It is a limit that is close to ours, this can make us more competitive”

Kevin Magnussen is convinced that the Covid-19 coronavirus can bring benefits, in a way, to the Haas team. The Danish assures that the reduction in the budget limit, caused by this crisis, may be what keeps Americans in Formula 1.

Formula 1 teams have agreed to a budget limit of $ 145 million – about 133 million euros at the current rate – for the 2021 season, as confirmed by Ross Brawn; On the other hand, the award distribution format has also been modified.

All these measures, practically unthinkable in the short term, were it not for the pandemic that society is experiencing today, are consistent with the Formula 1 model that a team like Gene Haas needs. Magnussen believes they can get a slice of it.

“With the coronavirus crisis, it seems that the budget ceiling will be reduced and that can make us more competitive. We are talking about a ceiling that is actually close to our budget.”

“That means we can continue without changing anything, while many of our rivals will be forced to save. So this becomes interesting for Gene -Haas-“, Magnussen commented for the BT newspaper.

“Gene knows he has a really good small team. And there are a lot of exciting things that can happen in Formula 1 right now that could be an advantage for us,” added the Dane.

Magnussen knows that the team’s owner finished last season a little frustrated by the poor results – especially after coming from a remarkable 2018 season. However, the Danish augurs success for the American team once the obstacles are overcome.

“I can understand that Gene is frustrated by what happened last year, but I think it was an obstacle along the way,” said Kevin Magnussen to conclude.

