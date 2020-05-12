After the pact sealed on Monday between the Government, unions and employers, it is expected that the Council of Ministers will approve this Tuesday to untie the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) due to force majeure from the state of alarm. This means that the conditions of the suspension of employment for workers, partial or total, can be applied until June 30, regardless of whether the state of alarm was still in force or not on that date. Likewise, it is established that this term may be extended, provided there is a prior agreement between the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, the CEOE and Cepyme employers, and the CCOO and UGT unions.

There are two types of ERTE that a company can request for its workforce. The most widely used in the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, due to the savings in Social Security contributions that it entails, is due to force majeure. This has been the case for some three million files since the declaration of the state of alarm on March 14. The second, less attractive for companies, is for economic, technical or productive reasons (another 400,000 so far) and can be requested when it is understood that economic losses, decreases in workload, changes in the means of production are taking place or decreases in the demand for products or services.

But how is an ERTE done?

Force Majeure

Presentation. The first step to make an ERTE is to submit the corresponding request to the competent labor authority by territory, “through a standardized model accompanied by a report on the link between the ERTE and the loss of activity as a result of the pandemic,” he explains. Eva Gómez, lawyer specialized in labor law from the Sanahuja Miranda law firm.

Therefore, if necessary, the employer will also provide all the documentation that demonstrates how force majeure affects you, whether it is directly or indirectly (for example, a car insurance company that sees its activity diminished due to limitations on mobility and, therefore, the drastic decrease in traffic accidents).

This documentation may refer to the declaration of the state of alarm according to Royal Decree 463/2020, the temporary closure of public affluence premises, restrictions on public transport and mobility of people and goods, the lack of supplies that seriously impede ordinary development of the activity or contagion and preventive isolation measures for the workforce.

First communication. The company must then notify the workers of having applied for an ERTE before the labor authority. In the same act, it will transmit the aforementioned report and supporting documentation to the workers’ representatives. This communication “can be an email addressed to each worker or, if any, to their representatives, or both,” says Gómez.

The regulations that regulate the ERTE do not mention a term in which the employer is obliged to make this communication. Even so, being a procedure that the labor authority is obliged to resolve very quickly, Gómez advises that the communication be made immediately after having submitted the application.

Resolution. From a merely formal perspective, what the entrepreneur requests from the labor authority is only the confirmation of the existence of force majeure as justification for the temporary suspension of the contract or the reduction of the working day during a certain period through the ERTE. “In practice, the resolution of the labor authority also enters into the assessment of the specific measures – suspension of the contract or reduction of working hours – for each worker,” says Gómez.

Before issuing the resolution, and in order to clear their doubts, the labor authority could request a report from the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate, although now, in the emergency stage, “they are not doing it,” admits Gómez. .

However, in the case of requesting the report, the labor authority will request it as soon as it receives the request from the employer and the Inspection will issue it within a non-renewable period of five days. This same period of five days is the one that the labor authority has to transfer the resolution to the company that has submitted the request.

Second communication. Once the resolution of the labor authority has been received, the employer must communicate it to the workers.

Return to authority. The last step will be the communication to the labor authority, by the company, of the specific measures that it will apply through the ERTE. “It is reiterative, since these are already detailed in the request,” concedes Gómez, “but it must be done.”

Economic, technical or productive causes

Intention. In this case, the first step will be to transfer the intention to initiate an ERTE to both the labor authority and the workers or, if any, to their representatives.

Query. With this communication, the company formally opens a consultation period with a representative commission made up of the unions or three workers. This phase of negotiations will have a minimum duration of seven days, unless expressly agreed between the parties.

If said commission does not exist, the term to constitute it is five days from the communication by the company of the intention to start the ERTE.

Communication. The company will have 15 days from the last meeting held in the consultation period to communicate to the labor authority and each employee the agreement that has been reached with the workers or, in the absence of this, their own decision. In the latter case, “the labor authority will look at it with a magnifying glass,” emphasizes Gómez.

In any event, the employer must add to this communication the minutes of the meetings held during the negotiations.

Report. If needed, at this point the labor authority could request a report from the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate, which must be evacuated within a maximum period of seven days.

When what is requested from the labor authority is an ERTE for economic, technical or productive reasons, the labor authority will only decide if it finds that the procedure has not followed the correct guidelines. “But, if it has been complied with, the labor authority has nothing to say and does not issue any resolution,” concludes Gómez.

.