For German economist Niko Paech, efficiency must give way to security. He defends a new economic model, of smaller and regionalized production, with more respect for the environment and more free time. The shortage of medical equipment in the midst of the crisis of the new coronavirus exposes the weakness of a production model that is based on a chain globalized production, in which the production of goods is distributed all over the world, argues the German economist Niko Paech.

Worldwide logistics chains are increasingly intertwined

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

“This model is a type of brigadeiro sky economy. When there is no crisis, it is advantageous because it reduces costs, but when an element of this network somewhere fails, it collapses”, says Paech, in an interview with DW Brasil.

For the professor at the University of Siegen, the current pandemic may be an opportunity for the development of a more sustainable, secure and also more stable economic model in the face of crises.

In an interview with DW Brasil, Paech, who is one of the main voices of the so-called post-growth economy, based not on the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but on a stable and sustainable supply structure, also talks about the advantages of the model that he defends, its importance in the face of climate change and how it could be applied in Brazil.

DW Brasil: Was the crisis caused by the new coronavirus predictable?

Niko Paech: Not the current crisis, but the instability of the global economic networks, that is, of the logistics chains, was predictable. The more complex and extensive these geographical interlaces and chains are, the more vulnerable to crises is the system as a whole. In a world where everything is connected with everything, everything depends on everything, through this international intertwining, not only goods and people move faster and spread, but also all adversities, like a virus.

What does the coronavirus crisis reveal about the current economic model?

The current production model, which has made us rich, is based on dividing the production of all goods into several unique highly specialized processes, which are moved around the world as the costs are compared. This model is a type of brigadeiro sky economy: when there is no crisis or interruption, it is advantageous for reducing costs, but when an element of that network somewhere fails, the model collapses, as countries have become increasingly dependent of global interlacing.

We see this now in Germany and other European countries, with the scarcity of necessary medical equipment. But we also see that the food production chain in Germany depends on several suppliers, who, due to the cost, have moved to distant production sites. The economy has become a global house of cards, and when only one element is removed, everything falls apart. This vulnerability of the economic system has been exposed with the current crisis.

What can we learn from the pandemic?

There is a conflict of goals between the technical and economic efficiency of an extensive and globalized division of labor and the stability of our supply system. In the future, we, as well as politics, will learn, or bear the consequences, that it is better to give up efficiency in favor of security and in order to become more resistant to crises. We will need to think about bringing back some of the production back to the country to be able to produce the goods necessary for life when there is an economic crisis or pandemic.

Can the pandemic bring about important changes for the development of a more environmental and stable economic model?

The current situation results in two chances. The fear of the next crisis, which can generate bottlenecks in supply or paralyze the economy, may make economic policy more willing to encourage regional production, not because it is more technically and economically efficient, but because it is more stable. This means taking the same measures that, in any case, would be necessary to protect the climate.

On the other hand, civil society has started to learn that a modest life can also bring joy. In Europe, we are very stressed and have reached the psychological limits of economic growth, that is, we are no longer able to make the most of all the well-being that we can buy, as we lack time. Now we have a mandatory break that we do not want, but that shows many that it is good not to work 40 hours a week, that it is much more important to have rest. It may be that, after the coronavirus crisis, the disposition to live a sustainable, modest life with less travel and consumption and more time for friends and neighbors grows.

Why is the current economic model, based on growth, not sustainable?

Mainly because it has become impossible to sustain the welfare model environmentally, which cannot be stabilized without growth, through technological advances. We tried to decouple the growth-based economy from environmental damage and it didn’t work. It has always been claimed that environmental growth was developed in Germany, but that is wrong. Germany is one of the biggest environmental sinners, and the change in the German energy matrix has completely failed. All attempts to provide climate protection through technology have failed. Some of these attempts have not only failed but have produced additional environmental damage.

What damage?

For example, the destruction of the landscape through the use of renewable energy, as in Brazil with the construction of hydroelectric dams, is extreme. Nature is being destroyed to supposedly produce clean energy, which would be equivalent to replacing cholera with leprosy. This is not a solution – it is turning a problem into another problem.

The consequence that we can draw from these unsuccessful attempts to solve the environmental problem with technology is that we need to dismantle the economy to alleviate the biosphere. Dismantling the economy does not mean that we will be poor, but that we will start to focus and remember what really makes us happy.

Would this reduced economy then be regional?

Not only. A post-growth economy is based on combining three possibilities for the supply of goods. The global, industrial and highly technological economy, the regional economy and the mere supply itself. The suggestion is to dismantle the intertwined globalized industrial society, not to the zero point, but until we reach enough that, even with less production, we have a good supply.

Could you give an example of what this dismantling would look like?

If we cut car production worldwide by two-thirds, we would lose jobs and have fewer cars. The first problem we could solve by reducing the workday from 40 hours a week to 20 hours. Thus, even with a shrinking economy, everyone would have a job. The second problem we can solve by walking less by car, when using public transport or sharing a car with other people.

But in this case the income would also fall …

Yes, but when I no longer need to pay for a car alone, because I am sharing with neighbors, I need less money to live. If I share, in addition to the car, for example, the washing machine, the lawn mower, the drill and other objects, I will save a lot of money. The more money I save, the less I need to work and the smaller the savings can be.

When people only need to work 20 hours, there are 20 valuable free hours left that can be used to produce, alone or in community, things and food, to repair objects or even to organize common use. That way, people will live a much more creative and social life. We need to get used to being just consumers, we need to be consumers and producers, that is, prosumers.

Would this post-growth economic model be possible in a country like Brazil?

Certainly, because Brazil is at the limit of its environmental borders. Naturally, there are many rural sectors in Brazil that need some development, but it would be a mistake to repeat what we did in the global North. It would be feasible in Brazilian cities to start promoting production in small local factories, manual labor, sustainable economy and, above all, ecological cultivation, and thus enable a more modest, but more stable and autonomous economy.

Everyone cannot have the typical urban consumption life, as there is always poverty. An economy that is strongly oriented towards needs and not greed is sustainable, in addition to integrating everyone. Naturally, this type of economy is not an economy of poverty, as it contains consumption, mobility and technology.

Would this post-growth economic model, then, be more just?

Absolutely, because inequality is a product of the consumer economy and the financial system. In a consumer society, everyone can accumulate goods and money at will, but in a society in which manual labor and social relationships are decisive, for example, when I share something with my neighbor or together we fix something or plant food in a small area , our differences cannot be so great. Equality between people in a post-growth economy is more likely than in a consumer society.

