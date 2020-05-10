In the pandemic, family care and household chores often fall on women. They also occupy most of the health, supermarket and cleaning posts, becoming more exposed. In the midst of the crisis eradicated by the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, one of Audrey Lebeau-Livé’s little daily joys is to press the “mute” key during audio and video conferences at work. Thanks to this tool, she is able to attend a meeting and wash dishes at the same time, listen to her daughter giving a lecture in front of a computer camera in the attached room and – if all goes well – put a washing machine to wash.

In the EU, 80% of healthcare vacancies are occupied by women, now more exposed

Since the French government imposed wide and severe restrictions on movement in the country, temporarily closing schools, Lebeau-Livé has lived through the challenges faced by many mothers and fathers all over the world who need to work and care for their children at the same time: “It feels never being able to do enough, never being able to handle everything that is necessary “, he says.

Lebeau-Livé and her husband used to share household chores. But now, she still needs to make lunch – she usually ate in the company cafeteria. “Often, the extra work ends up with the mothers,” says the Frenchwoman, laughing – although the situation is not funny at all. “I feel guilty,” she confesses. According to her, the husband does not bear this guilt, thinking: I do what I can, the rest I leave for later.

According to Lebeau-Livé, this approach is related to the fact that women still have to prove their abilities more than men when they occupy a leadership position. She heads a small team at the Institute for Radioprotection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN), near Paris. His criticism: people who decide on work at home and movement restrictions are often men, who do not take the female perspective into account.

Hanna Eische, an art therapist in Berlin, has a similar opinion. Like the French Lebeau-Livé, she has three children and decided to extend maternity leave because of the coronavirus crisis. “Nowadays, many women take more care of children because men earn more,” says Elsche, who says he perceives the phenomenon among his acquaintances as well. According to her, at her husband’s company they didn’t even ask who would take care of the children at home during the crisis.

Catriona Graham thus describes what many point to as a luxury problem: “Gender stereotypes are among the most powerful and rigid origins of sexism and inequality.” According to an employee of the European Women’s Lobby, an organization that defends the interests of women, it is especially in times of crisis that many people turn to stereotyped roles to feel more secure.

Among the usual clichés is that women are more concerned with children and the home, in addition to taking care of older members of the family. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), women already performed three times more unpaid work than men before the covid-19 pandemic. According to the agency, unpaid work is now increasing exponentially.

Keep life running

The restrictive measures imposed due to the coronavirus especially affect single mothers – 85% of the parents responsible for their children are women. A few years ago, Laurence Helaili-Chapuis, from Dublin, founded a group to help them. Many of them have contacted her in recent weeks because they are “in a complicated situation”, she reports. Shopping alone, for example, is difficult for many of them. Some are also concerned with the professional future.

The concern is justified. The United Nations has already warned that it will be women who will suffer most from the economic consequences of the crisis. According to the UN, almost 60% of women worldwide work in the informal sector, receive less than men, are unable to save and are more threatened by poverty.

At the same time, it is precisely women who keep life going today. In the European Union (EU), for example, almost 80% of health sector vacancies are occupied by women. Supermarket workers who remain open and in the cleaning sector are also largely women. Just by the type of work, they are exposed to a greater risk of getting a coronavirus infection.

It is not the first time that women have been particularly affected by a crisis. Recent studies have shown that, during the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2015, women were most at risk of contamination – also because they were the ones who, in most cases, cared for infected patients.

Secret code against violence

For women forced to stay home during the coronavirus crisis, there is another type of threat. Evelyn Regner is a European member of the Austrian Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and chairs the women’s rights committee in the European Parliament. “We know that a third of women have already experienced some type of violence in the inner circle,” he says. With exit bans, the number has exploded in Europe. According to the UN, there was an increase of 75% in calls to helplines for women in Italy. In other countries in the bloc, calls have doubled.

The MEP, however, also reports signs of hope. In Spain, for example, women can get help from pharmacies, some of the few establishments they can visit during the validity of restrictive measures. Just use the code “mask 19” for pharmacists to alert the police.

But “the coronavirus has made the crisis worse,” says Regner, citing not only violence, but also inequality in wages or the plight of single mothers. “What was already bad has gotten even worse.”

