Called ‘COVID-19 parties‘ and the unique Participants’ goal is to intentionally contract the coronavirus to develop antibodies that make them immune to the disease. It is happening in the United States, in the state of Washington. They are meetings in which some assistant is already infected and therefore transmits it to the rest of the people.

The US authorities have alerted this practice to the risk involved: “Meeting in groups in the midst of this pandemic can be incredibly dangerous and puts people at increased risk of hospitalization and even death,” warned John Wiesman, Washington state secretary of health. Furthermore, he added that the fact of having passed the disease does not guarantee anything: “It is still unknown whether people recovering from COVID-19 remain immune in the long term. There is still a lot we don’t know about this virus, including long-term health problems that the infection can leave. ”

This warning comes after these festivals were recorded in Walla Walla County, southeast of Seattle. Health authorities stressed that the danger lies not only in the people who come to these parties but in the spread that occurs after, increasing the probability that there will be a significant increase in cases.

25 infected people participated in these parties

In the last days, Walla Walla has accounted 94 cases and one death. County Health Director Meghan DeBolt told a local newspaper that 25 of those people confirmed having been in the so-called CO COVID-19 parties ’. “The COVID-19 parties are not part of the solution,” he said, while calling for greater control to avoid holding these parties.

World Health Organization (who) has repeatedly repeated that There is no conclusive evidence that people who have already contracted the virus are immunized. and they can’t get infected again. United States It is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus. To date, it has reported more than 1.2 million cases and more than 74,000 deaths, the country that adds the most in both sections.