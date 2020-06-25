Various investigations by Chinese and American scientists have found that the antibodies that are generated to fight the coronavirus they could only last between two and three months, which would imply that immunity would have no long-term effects. The study reveals that most of those infected generate immunity against the disease, but this disappears as the body is recovering from the infection.

The Chongqing University of Medicine, China, has analyzed the level of antibodies of a group of infected, and has verified that su level decreased significantly 8 weeks after discharge. The reduction is especially significantly in the case of IgG, the most common antibody in the human body and the hardest to fight the virus, which drastically reduces when this time passes.

“The results of this study they are not surprising”Said Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology at the University of Edinburgh. Before this investigation, The OMS published a report on April 24, warning that there was no evidence that could prove that the antibodies produced by a coronavirus infection could protect against a second outbreak a patient who has already overcome the disease.

Setback in the search for the vaccine

The result of this study supposes a major setback in the fight to find a vaccine effective against coronavirus as soon as possible. The fact that immunity is so short and that the antibodies do not offer long-term protection could force the vaccine is stronger than the virus, which would cause difficulties and delays in its development.

In the meantime, the search for a remedy continues. In Israel, a research center has successfully tested a possible coronavirus vaccine in rodents. It is the first step before testing with other animals, and finally with humans. The Israeli vaccine could be available in less than a year.