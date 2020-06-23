The main concern of researchers when faced with a virus is managing to control the spread of the pathogen and the coronavirus, the problem before them is very great. The reason is simple: When a person who has become infected begins to have symptoms, they have already been transmitting COVID-19 for several days. Also, then there are the asymptomatic, which do not present any evidence of having been infected, so they spread the disease without knowing it and without being able to take concrete measures to stop the infections.

That is, whether they have symptoms or not, the virus fulfills its evolutionary function, which is none other than spreading. In this sense, as highlighted in The Conversation by researchers Athena Aktipis, from the University of Arizona, and Joe Alcock, from the University of Mexico, the coronavirus acts similarly to how sexually transmitted diseases do. When an individual contracts any of these diseases, he continues to feel good, does not notice any changes and therefore can unknowingly infect other people.

Like the coronavirus, HIV or syphilis are relatively asymptomatic for much of the time that they are contagious. With COVID-19 even the problem is much greater, since recent studies reveal that between 40 and 45% of people who contract the pathogen turn out to be symptomatic.

Coronavirus lethality

Another aspect in which COVID-19 has similarities with sexually transmitted diseases is in the severity it causes. We have seen that coronavirus can cause death in many people, but at the same time it passes without causing symptoms by many organisms. The characteristics of each person usually play a key role in this regard: age, the existence of other pathologies or the immune response of each one.

Therefore, severity and transmissibility are two of the key aspects in the fight against the coronavirus., as it happens with sexually transmitted diseases. Investigations are ongoing and more and more information is available to slow the advance of the virus, but it is not an easy task. Sexually transmitted diseases, again, are an example in that case.