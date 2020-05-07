The coronavirus crisis has caused a 22% drop in the arrival of international tourists in the first quarter of 2020, a figure that could plummet between 60% and 80% in the whole of 2020, according to the estimates made by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The balance of the first quarter made by the international organization translates into 67 million fewer international tourists as of March, which means a loss of 80,000 million dollars, this is 74,168.80 million euros.

The worst international tourism crisis

“This is by far the worst crisis than international tourism has faced since there are records. The impact will be felt to varying degrees in the different regions and at overlapping moments, the region of Asia and the Pacific which is expected to start recovering sooner ”, warned the UNWTO this Thursday.

According to UNWTO, the fall puts the livelihoods of millions of people at risk and threatens to undo the path towards the Sustainable Development Goals (ODS).

“The world is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis. Tourism has been hit hard, and millions of jobs are in danger in one of the sectors of the economy that employs the most labor, “warned the UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili.

Recovery in 2021

Domestic demand could recover before international demand according to the UNWTO Expert Group survey. Most expect to start seeing signs of recovery in the last quarter of 2020, but especially in 2021.

“Taking previous crises as a starting point, leisure travel“Especially trips to visit friends and family, could recover faster than business trips,” the organization has detailed.

The feeling regarding the recovery of international travel is more positive in Africa and the Middle East where most experts forecast recovery in 2020.

Experts are the least optimistic for America and they are less willing to believe in recovery in 2020, whereas in Europe and Asia the outlook is mixed, with half the experts expecting the recovery to begin this year.