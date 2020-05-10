Notimex.- The Covid-19 generated by the new coronavirus strain may have originated in early October, an investigation by College London and the University of Reunion Island in France concludes.

According to the study by Infection, Genetics and Evolution, the new type of coronavirus jumped from an animal to a human between October 6 and December 11.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

After the analysis of seven thousand genome sequences, collected from all over the world, since January, this possible origin of the pathogen known as SARS-CoV-2 could be traced.

Even the academics warned that, due to the timeline in which the virus has remained, it has already presented different mutations, and they will continue to exist as long as the infection continues to jump from human to human.

Hindsight suggests that the date of the virus’s appearance so far dates back to November 17, but European researchers have brought another variant on the appearance of the new coronavirus to the table.

Download Forbes Mexico print edition for free

In the scientific publication it was also confirmed as an official version, again, the origin of SARS-CoV-2 in a bat, which transmitted it to an unknown animal and this to a human, said Infection, Genetics and Evolution.

This would support the versions of the World Health Organization (WHO) that Covid-19 is of natural origin, discarding the hypotheses that the virus has been manipulated in laboratories as suggested by the United States.

The Executive Director for Health Emergencies of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan, stated since last April that the origin of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) is natural.