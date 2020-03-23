Coronavirus could cause global recession equal to or worse than 2008: IMF

“The economic impact is and will be severe, but the faster the virus stops, the faster and stronger the recovery will be,” said the agency’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva.

The coronavirus pandemic will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be the same or worse in sight in the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, affirmed this Monday the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The entity’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, welcomed the extraordinary fiscal measures put in place by various countries to protect health systems, businesses and workers, along with those imposed by various central banks to provide monetary relief.

However, he remarked that more actions will be needed, especially on the tax issue.

The IMF added that could significantly raise your emergency aid, since about 80 countries are requesting assistance, and reiterated that the entity is willing to deploy its total credit capacity of 1 trillion dollars.

“Advanced economies are generally in a better position to respond to the crisis, but many emerging markets and low-income countries face significant challenges. They are severely affected by capital flows abroad, and domestic activity will be seriously affected as countries respond to the epidemic, “he added. (Rts)