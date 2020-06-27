The health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has hit the companies of the so-called platform economy: Airbnb, Uber, Blablacar, Car2Go, Wallapop, Milanuncios … Consumers, for fear of possible contagion, have become much more careful when using different applications or services and extreme precautions have become fundamental when using services or buying items.

How has it affected Airbnb?

The quarantine and the State of Alarme caused a decrease in the demand for tourist accommodation that has been a great challenge for the start-up, considered one of the most valuable private technology companies in the United States. We burned 12 years to build the Airbnb business and lost almost everything in a matter of 4-6 weeks, “said the company’s CEO and co-founder, Brian Chesky.

What measures will the company take?

The vacation rental platform also communicated its intention to make personnel adjustments by eliminating 1,900 employees, 25% of its total workforce. “Since we cannot afford to do everything we did before, these cuts have been aimed at turning us into a business more focused on our main activity,” said Chesky. Also, forecast about the future of the industry, which will be “very different” from what we knew.

Future of tourism.

Despite the fact that the new normal will change everything and that activities that involve a tangible use of assets, such as a car, or that involve a physical exchange will be affected, Chesky believes that tourism will return: “I think tourism It will come back, but it will take longer than we think, and it will be different. ” Despite the blow received, the founder assures that his company has “more houses today than before the covid-19 started“