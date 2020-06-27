A study published in the journal ‘The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health’ coordinated by the European Network of Trials on Pediatric Tuberculosis that integrates doctors and researchers from 82 pediatric centers in 25 European countries, has found that coronavirus rarely causes problems. Serious or death in children.

This follows from the follow-up that was carried out on 582 children, up to 18 years of age, of whom 363 (62%) were admitted to hospital and 48 (8%) required intensive care. During the duration of the observation on the consequences of the coronavirus in the youngest, four patients died, two of them had previous complaints, and all were older than 10 years. Furthermore, the vast majority of patients did not need oxygen or any other type of support to breathe at any stage (87%), and only 25 children required mechanical ventilation (4%).

“He study provides the most comprehensive overview of covid-19 in children and adolescents to date, “says Dr. Marc Tebruegge of the UCL Great Ormond Street Children’s Health Institute in London, UK. Dr. Florian Götzinger, from the Wilhelminenspital of Vienna, Austria, for his part, assures that “Although COVID-19 affects children less severely than adults in general, our study shows that there are severe cases in all age groups.”

The most common reported symptom was fever (65%), about half (54%) had signs of upper respiratory infection, and a quarter had signs of pneumonia.

Gastrointestinal symptoms were also reported in 22% of the children, 40 of whom had no respiratory symptoms, and 92 children (most of whom were examined for close contact with a known case of covid-19), lacked of symptoms (16%).