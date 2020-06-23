Spain is already in the new normal after having left behind the hardest moments of the coronavirus pandemic. The great concern of the Government in the current situation is that the appearance of new outbreaks that may imply a setback in the fight against the disease does not increase. At the moment, there are several territories in the country that have registered an increase in cases of infections that have triggered alerts, although all of them are considered controlled by the health authorities.

Aragon

The Bajo Aragón-Caspe region, in the province of Zaragoza, has regressed to phase 2 after the positive of eleven people has been confirmed for the moment, waiting for the results of another twenty tests. This outbreak is related to workers in fruit and vegetable companies and has affected several families.

This territory follows in the footsteps of the three regions of Huesca (La Litera, Cinca Medio and Bajo Cinca) that have been in the same phase of de-escalation since Monday. So far 78 people have been infected, although this number could increase when the results of the tests that have been carried out on a massive scale in these populations are known.

Catalonia

Health authorities have detected 18 positives in Lleida in the Castrillón de Lleida nursing home 13. Of them, 5 are residents and 13 workers of the center. In the same town, 42 people are isolated in the Hotel Rambla. So far seven people have tested positive and 35 are in quarantine. Most of them are temporary, like the 24 infected citizens at the La Mareana de Juneda school farm. The Ministry of Health has reported that this outbreak could be related to that of the Rambla Hotel.

Andalusia

The Andalusian Government has reported this Tuesday that it has detected a outbreak of infections in Malaga that has caused nine people to be infected. In addition, a hundred cases are studied. These positives originate from the Red Cross Reception, Emergency and Referral Center in this city.

In Córdoba, the municipality of El Carpio has registered an outbreak that has affected five workers at a plant of the Pastas Gallo company. They are all asymptomatic. While, in Algeciras there are three positives and 16 people in quarantine after the appearance of an outbreak in a hostel that caused the death of a person. For its part, the city of Granada and the towns of Churriana de la Vega and La Malahá accumulate 16 cases in three days. And in Cádiz, 30 military personnel are in isolation after a sergeant from the Camposoto barracks in San Fernando tested positive.

Valencian Community

Six employees of a meat company in Rafelbunyol, Valencia, have been infected with coronavirus and have been isolated. These cases were detected after performing tests on 400 of the 600 workers of the company.

Estremadura

The municipality of Navalmoral de la Mata from Cáceres has recorded 14 infections. All affected people, who belong to a unit of cohabiting people, remain isolated. The authorities have announced that controls on this population will be strengthened. In addition, three Extremaduran nursing homes have registered new coronavirus infections. Specifically, 22 cases have been detected, 18 of them in a center in Plasencia.

Navarre

This community announced on Monday 21 new positive cases that stemmed from family and social gatherings. All of them were produced in two areas: the north and the Pamplona region. However, the authorities consider that this rebound is controlled and does not pose a risk.

Galicia

The Barbanza region has suffered an outbreak that has caused nine positives in Ribeira and A Pobra do Caramiñal. The infections are believed to have originated in a case imported from Brazil. In total, 104 cases have been investigated in these territories.

Castilla y León

Three new confirmed positives, two in toilets and one in a discharged patient, they have raised to 21 the total number of people who have been infected in an outbreak at the Pío del Río Hortega University Hospital in Valladolid.

Murcia

The region’s health authorities are monitoring an outbreak of new confirmed cases in recent days. All of them are linked to the passengers of a flight from Bolivia and which has so far caused 17 infections.