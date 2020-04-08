The virus crisis makes the category rethink its business model

They already work to avoid having to depend so much on external capital injections

The coronavirus has made it urgent to deal with all those problems that were left in the background in meetings. Formula 1 is already working to guarantee its future and this circumstance forces it to review its economic model, whose sustainability was already doubted before this crisis.

One of the issues Liberty Media brought up on the table in this week’s meeting with the teams is how urgent it is to make Formula 1 a self-sufficient system, according to the Italian edition of the US website Motorsport.com.

The idea of ​​holding a World Cup without costs has been on the table for a long time, but has never been addressed. Perhaps the ideal time to work on it is now, since it seems that it is the only real solution that Formula 1 has to get out of this crisis that directly attacks its foundations.

It was always ruled out as a rather utopian idea, but we can be talking about the only way out of an F1 that is currently tied up and cornered by the crisis.

It is about ensuring that the teams can aspire to have good results without depending on large injections of external capital. The budgets would be configured with the contribution of the sponsors and with the payments that Liberty Media obtains from the televisions, the promoters, sponsors and other activities.

The biggest problem with F1 is that the teams’ expenses are excessive and the coronavirus crisis reminds us of this. The fact of depending on large business groups means that continuity in the sport is never assured and that is why Liberty proposes self-financing as an alternative.

F1 must maintain its value as a showcase for brands, but it must urgently become cheaper to continue. The circumstances that the crisis forces are precisely those that have been asking manufacturers who have recently refused to enter the category such as Volkswagen, Porsche or BMW.

