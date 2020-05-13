Updated on 05/12/2020 at 19:20

The Conmebol It will meet this Wednesday by videoconference to its Board of Directors to analyze the next scenarios of that sport after the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the impact of the 79 million dollars in aid to national associations due to the stoppage of competitions.

The Council, made up of a president, three vice-presidents and seven directors, is convened “to debate the next scenarios that South American football must face,” announced the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) it’s a statement.

South American football is debated in a gradual process so that the ball rolls back into the stadiums, although in Brazil the focus of the pandemic continues at an exponential level of growth.

Regarding the financial relief due to the delay caused by the quarantine that has been in force in most member countries since last March, the Conmebol He recalled that he advanced a total of $ 79 million to national clubs and associations.

And he details that this amount “is distributed among the 55 million advanced to clubs, the 10 million advanced from Copa América to the different Member Associations and the additional 14 million corresponding to the Evolution Funds.”

“To all this is added the impulse of Funds Covid-19 in association with FIFA or the authorization of football venues by Member Clubs and Associations to deal with the effects of the pandemic in different countries of the continent ”, the report stresses.

The coronavirus caused the temporary paralysis of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana and the suspension of the first two days of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, which were due to take place in late March.

In an executive meeting by videoconference last April, the Conmebol Council did not announce dates for the resumption of the Copa Libertadores and the South American. While en route to the World Cup, the Council ratified an earlier decision by FIFA to start next September.

Source: EFE

