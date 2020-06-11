The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has issued a informative note addressed to the autonomous communities in which clarifies that the surcharge or supplement that is being disclosed as a Covid rate is an illegal practice. Further, urges its authorities to sanction those establishments that fail to comply this regulation, since it involves an administrative offense.

“This General Directorate of Consumption has learned that certain establishments are including in their invoices or are considering including a surcharge on the price of the goods or services object of its commercial activity of in order to pass on all or part of these potential additional costs to customers“Reads the note.

Also, remember that hygiene measures “Are not of optional compliance, but of obligatory compliance ”. Therefore, it states that cannot be considered “accessory services options on which the consumer or user has the capacity to accept or reject, but they are inherent according to current regulations. “

If you include these surcharges on an invoice, could be “an abusive clause” when imposing a service “not subject to acceptance or rejection” although the client may have been previously informed of said increase in price.

Contrary to the OCU

According to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), these supplements that are charged for sanitation costs are legal, although establishments must have prior acceptance by users. The surcharge cannot be made to pay the client without having been informed before, since the latter could refuse to pay it and file the corresponding complaint.

“This cost may be exaggerated, but it is legal“says the OCU, in addition to specifying that the cost must be adjusted to the actual price for that cleaning and be proportional, since both the owner and the customer have to pay the same amount.