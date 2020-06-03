Historical days are often translated into historical data for television. Those on Sunday, with a good part of the country in quarantine and after the state of alarm came into force, are more than enough. 35.2 million people —that is, 75% of the population— watched television for at least one minute, the highest number ever recorded in Spain. Several of the programs, such as The objective (The Sixth) or Viva la vida (Telecinco), made historical records. Each viewer watched an average of 335 minutes of television, again the highest number so far, to which should be added 11 minutes of delayed viewing. The same happened to streaming, which with 7.2 million viewers and an average of 29 minutes, added another record to the day with the largest television follow-up in history.

Among the conclusions that can be drawn from such massive consumption, the most evident is that, for the bulk of the population, information is the priority these days. The most watched program on Sunday was Antena 3’s afternoon news program, with 3,157,000 viewers and a 17.1% screen share. It was followed by the Telecinco evening newscast, with 3,149,000 viewers (13.9%) and laSexta Noticias 20h, with 3,145,000 viewers (17.0%). Telediario 1, from La 1, and the news program of Antena 3 night also exceeded three million viewers.

The golden minute of that historic day for television was for Telediario 2, of La 1, which at 22.03 hours gathered 4,559,000 viewers. And Newscast 1 was the most watched on deferred, with 93,000 viewers throughout the afternoon. The objective, the program directed by Ana Pastor in La Sexta, focused on the pandemic, broke its own record: 2,415,000 viewers, an 11.5% share. About ten million people watched at least one minute of that show.

Evolution of the audience

television in March

Average daily audience

of all television channels

Minutes of television consumption

per viewer

Most viewed programs of the weekend

Number of viewers and screen share

The Sixth News 8pm (The Sixth)

Newscast weekend 2 (La 1)

Telecinco News 21.00 (Telecinco)

Newscast weekend 1 (La 1)

The Sixth News 14h (The Sixth)

Antena 3 News 1 (Antena 3)

Telecinco News 21.00 (Telecinco)

The Sixth News 8pm (The Sixth)

Newscast weekend 1 (La 1)

Antena 3 News 2 (Antena 3)

In entertainment, Conexión Honduras, as the Sunday gala of Survivors is called, had the best number: 2,598,000 viewers, a 17.5% share of the screen. The space, with no audience on the set, decided to remain an alternative of disconnection for the viewer and not, for the moment, notify the contestants in Honduras of the situation. There were other programs that achieved some kind of record: Viva la vida, on Telecinco, made its best numbers of the season: 2,019,000 viewers, 11.2% of the share. In La Sexta, Liarla Pardo was seen by more people than ever: 2,009,000, 11.5%. The same happened to Socialité on Telecinco, with a good part of its content focused on the coronavirus crisis and which obtained an unprecedented number of 1,877,000 viewers, 13.3%.

Another of the spaces that saw how their monitoring was triggered by the confinement of the population was the mass that La 2 broadcasts on Sundays. The ceremony on March 15 was followed by 1,061,000 viewers, with a 14.3% screen share, being the leader in its time slot. It was the best historical data on record for the religious ceremony and almost doubled the figure from the previous week (534,000 viewers). The state of alarm had led the Episcopal Conference to recommend following the mass on television, radio or broadcasts through social networks.

Sunday was only the culmination of a historic weekend. On Saturday, more spectators than usual and for a longer time, up to 318 minutes on average per spectator, gathered on the screen. Up to 34,596,000 people watched at least one minute of television. And, following the trend of the week, on Saturday the most watched programs were also informative. LaSexta Noticias 20h reached its maximum historical viewers, with 3,997,000 viewers (19.0% of screen share). It was followed by Telediario 2, from La 1, with 3,849,000 viewers (17.3%) and Informativos Telecinco 21.00, with 3,572,000 viewers (16.0%).

The appearance of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, on Saturday, which took place around 9:00 pm and in which the measures to be taken due to the state of alarm were announced, had an average of 18 million viewers on the different channels, with a Screen share of 80.9%, according to a report by the consultancy Barlovento Comunicación with data from Kantar. The chain that registered the highest audience during that broadcast was La Sexta, with 4,298,000 viewers (19.3% of screen share), followed by La 1, with 3,853,000 (17.3%), and Telecinco, with 3,580,000 (16.1%). The Sixth also had the golden minute on Saturday, which took place at 21:18 with 4,655,000 viewers.

The coronavirus crisis has forced the chains to react on the fly with changes to their television grid. TVE has adapted the programming to give priority to public service information, and to the regular news programs it has added since Monday three specials on the pandemic, which will be broadcast at 1:55 p.m., 6:05 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. In this way, TVE, Corazón and Starting breakfasts stop broadcasting today. Other formats are maintained although with changes to adapt to forced confinement. This is the case of Late Motiv, from # 0, which will be broadcast from Andreu Buenafuente’s house.