At the close of Sunday, May 31, Colombia registers a total of 28,236 confirmed cases of coronavirus. In addition, a total of 890 people have died from COVID-19. The coronavirus in Colombia It continues to rise and even on Friday it broke its own record by registering 800 cases of coronavirus in one day. Minute by minute Depor.com. For their part, the recovered, meanwhile, reached 6,935. Colombian President Ivan Duque has already implemented measures to try to curb the contagion curve in the coming days. The capital Bogotá is the city hardest hit with 9,162 people infected with the new virus. Do not miss it.

Coronavirus in Colombia, Sunday, May 31: minute by minute

Coronavirus Colombia | Good morning, we present you the latest news in Colombia with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Colombia, Saturday, May 30:

Coronavirus Colombia | The Ministry of Health confirmed that in the last hours, 90 new positive cases were registered in the city of Barranquilla, including nine inmates infected with the El Bosque prison.Coronavirus Colombia | More than 50,000 units of anti-fluid and reusable masks were delivered to the inhabitants of the communes 1 (Popular), 2 (Santa Cruz), 3 (Manrique) and 4 (Aranjuez) of Medellín, identified as areas at high risk of COVID infection. -19. Grupo Éxito donated the protection elements that will also be distributed in other sectors of the city.Coronavirus Colombia | The National Federation of Departments (FND) and the Colombian Federation of Municipalities (FCM) ratified their support for the President of the Republic, Iván Duque, for handling the health, economic and social emergency generated by the pandemic and, in particular, considered The decision to extend mandatory preventive isolation until July 1 is positive.Coronavirus Colombia | According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, the country has 26,734 confirmed cases of contagion and 891 deaths. Meanwhile, the people recovered are set at 6,935.Coronavirus Colombia | The director of the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (Dian), José Andrés Romero, revealed that, through Decree 766 of May 29, 2020, the advance of the income tax will be reduced to 0% and 25% for the sectors of the economy most affected by the pandemic.Coronavirus Colombia | In Chocó there are only 27 beds from the Intensive Care Unit and they are all full, so the doctors launched an SOS. “They are 100%, there are no beds, diagnosed and suspected patients could not be referred because there is no availability,” said Arley Arce Cuesta, doctor at the Ismael Roldán Hospital.Coronavirus Colombia | Antioquia registered 21 new cases with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, exceeding one thousand infections in the department. Although no new cases were reported in the Hidroituango project, it is still worrying as it is the main source of contagion.Coronavirus Colombia | Due to the high number of infections in the Santa Elena gallery, the most important supply center in Cali, the Mayor’s Office decreed the red alert and ordered a nine-day closure that would start next Monday, a situation that was rejected by merchants and street vendors who ensure that their main source of income is the sale of food in the gallery.Coronavirus Colombia | For Bogotá, Cali and Cartagena, public health surveillance actions in market places will be intensified with an expanded epidemiological framework that includes nearby wholesale and retail establishments related to economic activity.

What to do if you have coronavirus?

What specialists recommend is that you mainly avoid panic. So far, China, Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries with the coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that any symptoms call health services toll free 800-0044-800. You can also search for information on the official portal of the Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus in Colombia: digital platforms in the country

The city of Bogotá continues to be the most affected, followed by Valle del Cauca and Antioquia. President Iván Duque, accompanied by the counselor for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Victor Muñoz, and the president of INNpulsa, Ignacio Galán, presented this Sunday the digital platforms that the Government has put at the service of Colombians to confront the pandemic.

Victor Muñoz, Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, presented the platform www.coronaviruscolombia.gov.co, which has reliable information of the covid-19 in Colombia. The platform, Muñoz explained, has four moments.

First, what has to do with line 192; second, related to learning processes for those who are receiving classes from home during quarantine.

In the third tab you can find alternative economies in times of coronavirus. Finally, coronaviruscolombia.gov.co users will be able to find a platform to donate to those who need it most.

“On the website we have the world map and the separation of the data for Colombia, people who are at home, in hospitals, the cases of people with improvement, and allows us to monitor the behavior of our country in the face of the pandemic,” added Duque. .

How is the new coronavirus transmitted?

The new COVID-19 may originally have been transmitted by direct contact between animals and humans. However, in new information it has been confirmed that this coronovirus It can be transmitted from person to person.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air?

Studies to date suggest that the virus causing COVID-19 is transmitted primarily by contact with respiratory droplets, but not by air.

WHO recommendations on coronavirus

Is it possible to get COVID-19 from contact with a person who does not have any symptoms?

The main way of spreading coronavirus it is through the respiratory droplets expelled by someone when coughing. The risk of contracting the COVID-19 of someone who does not have any symptoms is very low. However, many people who get COVID-19 they only have mild symptoms. This is particularly true in the early stages of the disease. Therefore, it is possible to get it from someone who, for example, only has a mild cough and does not feel sick. WHO is studying ongoing research on the transmission period of COVID-19 and will continue to report on the updated results.

What are the symptoms?

Among the most frequent symptoms of coronavirus they are: fever, cough, sneezing, general malaise, headache, and in the most severe cases it is difficult to breathe.

What care should a coronavirus patient follow?

Do not self-medicate. Follow the doctor’s instructions. Maintain rest at home. Do not shake hands, kiss or hug. Wash your hands frequently or disinfect them with 70% alcohol-based gel. Consume vegetables and fruits daily and, therefore, minus eight glasses of plain water. Wash dishes, glasses and cutlery with water, soap and chlorine.

Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating COVID-19?

No. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses, only against bacterial infections. COVID-19 is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not work against it. Antibiotics should not be used as a means of preventing or treating COVID-19. They should only be used to treat a bacterial infection on the advice of a doctor.

