Coronavirus Colombia | At the end of June 5, Colombia records a total of 36,635 confirmed cases of coronavirus. In addition, in total, 1,145 people have died from COVID-19. The coronavirus in Colombia It continues to rise and even last Friday it broke its own record by registering 1,515 cases of coronavirus in one day.

So went minute by minute by Depor.com. For their part, the recovered, meanwhile, reached 13,368. Colombian President Iván Duque has already implemented measures to try to curb the contagion curve in the coming days. The capital Bogotá is the city hardest hit with 12,185 people infected with the new virus.

Coronavirus in Colombia, Saturday June 6: minute by minute

Coronavirus Colombia | Consumer prices in Colombia fell 0.32% in May, a figure lower than expected by the market as a result of lower dynamism in consumption due to mobility restrictions in the midst of the coronavirus health emergency, reported on Friday. government.Coronavirus Colombia | Colombia estimates that its revenues for this year will fall by 23.7 trillion pesos (6,587 million dollars) due to the impact on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, revealed a published decree.Coronavirus Colombia | Colombia established rules to acquire stakes in companies affected by the economic crisis that caused the coronavirus pandemic, seeking to keep them operating, a decree published on Friday by the Presidency revealed.

Coronavirus in Colombia, Friday June 5: minute by minute

Coronavirus Colombia | Latam announced the dismissal of another thousand workers amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus. The separations affect subsidiaries in Peru, Colombia and Chile. From the company they assured that they are making “their best efforts” to protect employmentCoronavirus Colombia | Colombia is ranked 44th in global climate risk, the goal set for 2030 is to reduce its emissions by 20% compared to the 2015 baseline.Coronavirus Colombia | Colombia registers 58 new deaths from coronavirus and 1,515 confirmed cases in one dayCoronavirus Colombia | Good morning, we present you the latest news in Colombia with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Colombia, Wednesday June 3: minute by minute

Coronavirus Colombia | Colombian coffee exports totaled 871,000 bags in May, 15% below the 1.02 million bags in the same month of the previous year, due to less shipping to ports due to restrictions caused by the COVID pandemic -19, explained the Federation of Coffee Growers.Coronavirus Colombia | The representative to the Chamber José Luis Correa, of the Liberal party, announced that the test for COVID-19 that was carried out last week in the Congress of the Republic was positive.Coronavirus Colombia | Colombia entered a national quarantine in late March. Although restrictions have begun to be gradually lifted in some places, Bogotá’s high infection rate keeps the city under strict protocols.Coronavirus Colombia | The Colombian coffee harvest, the world’s leading supplier of washed arabica, rose 6% year-on-year in May to 1.18 million 60-kilo bags, due to an increase in production and harvesting despite the health emergency due to the coronavirus, reported the National Federation of Coffee Growers on Wednesday.Coronavirus Colombia | In the bustling kitchen of one of Bogotá’s trendy restaurants, a team of chefs, accustomed to wealthy clients in the Colombian capital, prepare meals for a community of jobless people during the country’s coronavirus quarantine.Coronavirus Colombia | As of Wednesday, June 3, 31,833 infected and 1,009 deaths have been reported in Colombia.Coronavirus Colombia | Good morning, we present you the latest news in Colombia with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Colombia, Tuesday June 2: minute by minute

Coronavirus Colombia | Colombia on Tuesday exceeded 1,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, almost three months after detecting the first contagion, the Ministry of Health reported.Coronavirus Colombia | The fourth economy in Latin America also reached 31,833 infections, of which 1,340 were announced on Tuesday. Bogotá is the main focus of infections with more than 10,700.Coronavirus Colombia | Experts and authorities, such as the Mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, consider that the extensive relaxation of compulsory isolation decreed by the President “practically” ended the quarantine.Coronavirus Colombia | Colombia’s oil production fell 10.6% year-on-year in April to 796,164 barrels per day (bpd), due to the temporary closure of some wells amid falling international oil prices and the health emergency due to the coronavirus, reported on Monday the Ministry of Mines and Energy.Coronavirus Colombia | Several Latin American countries began to relax restrictions on industry, commerce and transport, despite the fact that coronavirus infections continue to increase, in an attempt to strike a balance between alleviating the economic effects of the pandemic and preventing the disease from spreading further. .Coronavirus Colombia | The Venezuelan Deysi Silva gave birth to her daughter in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic in a hospital in the Colombian capital, but the baby had some health complications at birth and had to be admitted to a neonatal unit without the mother being able to see her, hug her or breastfeed her.Coronavirus Colombia | Alexandre Guimaraes will not continue as coach of América de Cali, the team he won the Colombian soccer champion last semester. The club announced Monday that the strategist did not accept a reduction in wages due to the economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Coronavirus Colombia | Colombia issued two global bonds for a total of $ 2.5 billion, after receiving claims for $ 13.3 billion, the Ministry of Finance reported, at a time when the country requires resources to deal with the economic and social crisis derived from the coronavirus.Coronavirus Colombia | Sales of new vehicles in Colombia fell 59.9% year-on-year in May to 8,920 units, as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and isolation measures to prevent its expansion, industry guilds reported Monday.Coronavirus Colombia | Good morning, we present you the latest news in Colombia with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Colombia, Monday June 1: minute by minute

Coronavirus Colombia | Colombia added more than a thousand cases of COVID-19 in a single day. The figure already exceeds 30,000 infected.Coronavirus Colombia | Research suggests that the Coronavirus He arrived in Colombia a month before the first case was reported and did not enter Bogotá.Coronavirus Colombia | Starting June 1, all licensed road cyclists will be able to train outdoorsCoronavirus Colombia | After carrying out several inspection visits and evaluation of damages and attending to the complaint filed by indigenous people from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the Corporación Autónoma Regional de La Guajira, Corpoguajira, suspended the dredging works for tourist purposes in the body of water in the sector known as the ‘old mother’ of the Ancho river, in the rural area of ​​Dibulla (La Guajira).Coronavirus Colombia | Covers, temperature control and disinfection of aircraft: the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) published on Monday a series of recommendations to relaunch air passenger transport, severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Coronavirus Colombia | Jaime Bustamante, spokesman priest of the Catholic Church in Salamina (Caldas), indicated that some protocols have been advanced for the gradual reopening of the churches. Among the points to take into account would be Eucharist of no more than half an hour during the week and on the weekend it would not exceed 50 minutes, to avoid long time in the same space with other people.Coronavirus Colombia | A global dollar bond issue is being prepared, according to an official document filed Monday with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a source with the Ministry of Finance.Coronavirus Colombia | An analysis by the Universidad del Rosario, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (INS) and the Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the United States, based on mutations in the virus genome during the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the country found at least six possible introductions. It is revealed that the first event, according to accumulated mutations in the viral genome, occurred on February 17, almost a month before the first case was reported in the country.Coronavirus Colombia | According to the latest report from Johns Hopkins University, the country has 27,219 confirmed cases of contagion and 916 deaths. Meanwhile, the people recovered are set at 7,032.Coronavirus Colombia | Good morning, we present you the latest news in Colombia with the passage of COVID-19.

What to do if you have coronavirus?

What specialists recommend is that you mainly avoid panic. So far, China, Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries with the coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that any symptoms call health services toll free 800-0044-800. You can also search for information on the official portal of the Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus in Colombia: digital platforms in the country

The city of Bogotá continues to be the most affected, followed by Valle del Cauca and Antioquia. President Iván Duque, accompanied by the counselor for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Victor Muñoz, and the president of INNpulsa, Ignacio Galán, presented this Sunday the digital platforms that the Government has put at the service of Colombians to confront the pandemic.

Victor Muñoz, Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, presented the platform www.coronaviruscolombia.gov.co, which has reliable information of the covid-19 in Colombia. The platform, Muñoz explained, has four moments.

First, what has to do with line 192; second, related to learning processes for those who are receiving classes from home during quarantine.

In the third tab you can find alternative economies in times of coronavirus. Finally, coronaviruscolombia.gov.co users will be able to find a platform to donate to those who need it most.

“On the website we have the world map and the separation of the data for Colombia, people who are at home, in hospitals, the cases of people with improvement, and allows us to monitor the behavior of our country in the face of the pandemic,” added Duque. .

How is the new coronavirus transmitted?

The new COVID-19 may originally have been transmitted by direct contact between animals and humans. However, in new information it has been confirmed that this coronovirus It can be transmitted from person to person.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air?

Studies to date suggest that the virus causing COVID-19 is transmitted primarily by contact with respiratory droplets, but not by air.

WHO recommendations on coronavirus

Is it possible to get COVID-19 from contact with a person who does not have any symptoms?

The main way of spreading coronavirus it is through the respiratory droplets expelled by someone when coughing. The risk of contracting the COVID-19 of someone who does not have any symptoms is very low. However, many people who get COVID-19 they only have mild symptoms. This is particularly true in the early stages of the disease. Therefore, it is possible to get it from someone who, for example, only has a mild cough and does not feel sick. WHO is studying ongoing research on the transmission period of COVID-19 and will continue to report on the updated results.

What are the symptoms?

Among the most frequent symptoms of coronavirus they are: fever, cough, sneezing, general malaise, headache, and in the most severe cases it is difficult to breathe.

What care should a coronavirus patient follow?

Do not self-medicate. Follow the doctor’s instructions. Maintain rest at home. Do not shake hands, kiss or hug. Wash your hands frequently or disinfect them with 70% alcohol-based gel. Consume vegetables and fruits daily and, therefore, minus eight glasses of plain water. Wash dishes, glasses and cutlery with water, soap and chlorine.

Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating COVID-19?

No. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses, only against bacterial infections. COVID-19 is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not work against it. Antibiotics should not be used as a means of preventing or treating COVID-19. They should only be used to treat a bacterial infection on the advice of a doctor.

