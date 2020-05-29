Minute by minute Depor.com. The coronavirus in Colombia It continues to rise and even on Friday it broke its own record by registering 800 cases of coronavirus in one day. Do not miss it. The capital Bogotá is the city hardest hit with 6,591 people infected with the new virus. Colombian President Ivan Duque has already implemented measures to try to curb the contagion curve in the coming days. As of today, Friday, May 29, Colombia registers a total of 25,366 infections and at least 822 deaths due to this pandemic. Those recovered, meanwhile, reach 6,665. In total, 803 people have died from COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Colombia, Friday, May 29: minute by minute

Coronavirus Colombia | Good morning, we present you the latest news in Colombia with the passage of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Colombia, Thursday, May 28: minute by minute

Coronavirus Colombia | Sociedad Portuaria Buenaventura de Colombia exports 24 tons of Hass Avocado to China. Thanks to the strategic location of the port, the product will arrive in perfect condition and in less time.Coronavirus Colombia | The Mayor of Cali will confirm that the city will not “open” on June 1. Jorge Iván Ospina explained that COVID-19 cases in some sectors do not allow reopening. The mayor of Los Caleños will announce the decision this afternoon. This city, with 2,168 historical cases of the new coronavirus so far, is after Bogotá one of the territories most affected in the country by the pandemic. Coronavirus Colombia | They confirm the first cases of Covid-19 in Montes de María. The mayors of Carmen de Bolívar and San Juan Nepomuceno decreed a curfew.Coronavirus Colombia | ICU occupancy by Covid-19 in the Valley is 27%, says the Ministry of Health. With 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 60 patients with possible contagion, a total of 140 intensive care unit beds in Valle del Cauca remain occupied, out of a total of 400 destined for the care of this pathology, as indicated by the Ministry of Health Departmental.Coronavirus Colombia | More than 40 thousand jobs have been reactivated in infrastructure works. 40,669 people who work in road infrastructure works have been able to gradually return to their jobs. This resumption of jobs is part of the economic reactivation strategies, in which a projection of 55 thousand workers in concession projects is completed.Coronavirus Colombia | Latin America already records 40% of daily coronavirus deaths in the world. The region is the new epicenter with Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile that have been most affected.Coronavirus Colombia | Capital of Colombia will continue to be quarantined for the next two weeks. Mandatory preventive isolation will continue in the capital of Colombia for the next two weeks to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor, Claudia López announced on Thursday, despite the fact that other cities in the country will begin a gradual opening of some activities of the economy.Coronavirus Colombia | Colombian soccer obtained government authorization for the ball to roll again. The BetPlay Dimayor League would restart in August. The Colombian Ministry of Sport gave further details of the details to be followed by the Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation. It was also mentioned that the teams will be authorized to restart training from June 8.Coronavirus Colombia | Due to the pandemic, the number of Venezuelans living in Colombia fell. Between March 14 and May 26, at least 66,492 Venezuelans returned to their country from Colombian territory. Since the start of the pandemic, Colombia has recorded 24,104 infections and 803 deaths, while Venezuela reported 1,245 cases and 11 deaths.Coronavirus Colombia | Due to isolation, Colombia extends the deadline to demand product guarantees. The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism announced through a press release that, due to the preventive isolation Colombia is experiencing due to the coronavirus, the terms for the repair or replacement of a product are suspended. The regulation also freezes money returns.Coronavirus Colombia | Peoples of the Amazon in Colombia at risk from Covid-19. The Amazon region is today one of the most affected in Colombia by the Covid 19 pandemic, a territory where it is estimated that for every 10,000 inhabitants, there are 190 people infected.Coronavirus Colombia | Will they pay or not the half-year premium in Colombia, in the midst of the economic crisis for the covid-19 coronavirus? The workers’ question was answered directly by the national government. “50 percent of June premium for formal workers in the range of minimum wage”President Iván Duque said Wednesday during his daily television program.Coronavirus Colombia | Good morning, we present you the latest news in Colombia with the passage of COVID-19.

What to do if you have coronavirus?

What specialists recommend is that you mainly avoid panic. So far, China, Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries with the coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that any symptoms call health services toll free 800-0044-800. You can also search for information on the official portal of the Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus in Colombia: digital platforms in the country

The city of Bogotá continues to be the most affected, followed by Valle del Cauca and Antioquia. President Iván Duque, accompanied by the counselor for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Victor Muñoz, and the president of INNpulsa, Ignacio Galán, presented this Sunday the digital platforms that the Government has put at the service of Colombians to confront the pandemic.

Victor Muñoz, Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, presented the platform www.coronaviruscolombia.gov.co, which has reliable information of the covid-19 in Colombia. The platform, Muñoz explained, has four moments.

First, what has to do with line 192; second, related to learning processes for those who are receiving classes from home during quarantine.

In the third tab you can find alternative economies in times of coronavirus. Finally, users of coronaviruscolombia.gov.co They will be able to find a platform to donate to those who need it most.

“On the website we have the world map and the separation of the data for Colombia, people who are at home, in hospitals, the cases of people with improvement and allow us to monitor the behavior of our country in the face of the pandemic,” added Duque. .

How is the new coronavirus transmitted?

The new COVID-19 may originally have been transmitted by direct contact between animals and humans. However, in new information it has been confirmed that this coronovirus It can be transmitted from person to person.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air?

Studies to date suggest that the virus causing COVID-19 is transmitted primarily by contact with respiratory droplets, but not by air.

WHO recommendations on coronavirus

Is it possible to get COVID-19 from contact with a person who does not have any symptoms?

The main way of spreading coronavirus it is through the respiratory droplets expelled by someone when coughing. The risk of contracting the COVID-19 of someone who does not have any symptoms is very low. However, many people who get COVID-19 they only have mild symptoms. This is particularly true in the early stages of the disease. Therefore, it is possible to get it from someone who, for example, only has a mild cough and does not feel sick. WHO is studying ongoing research on the transmission period of COVID-19 and will continue to report on the updated results.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air?

Studies to date suggest that the virus causing COVID-19 is transmitted primarily by contact with respiratory droplets, rather than by air.

What are the symptoms?

Among the most frequent symptoms of coronavirus they are: fever, cough, sneezing, general malaise, headache, and in the most severe cases it is difficult to breathe.

What care should a coronavirus patient follow?

Do not self-medicate. Follow the doctor’s instructions. Maintain rest at home. Do not shake hands, kiss or hug. Wash your hands frequently or disinfect them with 70% alcohol-based gel. Consume vegetables and fruits daily and, therefore, minus eight glasses of plain water. Wash dishes, glasses and cutlery with water, soap and chlorine.

Are antibiotics effective in preventing or treating COVID-19?

No. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses, only against bacterial infections. COVID-19 is caused by a virus, so antibiotics do not work against it. Antibiotics should not be used as a means of preventing or treating COVID-19. They should only be used to treat a bacterial infection on the advice of a doctor.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

.