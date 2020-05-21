The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, has announced this Tuesday that an extension of the quarantine will take place until May 31, while the health emergency will be in force in the country until August 31, as part of the measures. decreed by Casa Nariño to face the advance of the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to win a week that is very important because we will be taking fundamental measures from the point of view of what adaptation to new cycles will be,” Duque said after recalling that the confinement measures decreed so far were in force at first. until next May 25.

Duque explained that throughout the month of June a new phase of quarantine will begin, which will require, he said, “collective intelligence” and “more discipline”, as well as the collaboration of the rest of the departmental authorities to go gradually, according to the characteristics of each of the regions, recovering economic activity.

In turn, the Colombian president has announced that the health emergency will continue to be in force until August 31, three months more than the first scheduled date, with the aim, he said, of remaining alert to possible new outbreaks and to be able to coordinate new institutional measures.

As it did in previous days appealing to the patience of citizens and some sectors of the population, this Tuesday Duque has announced that restrictions on the use of public transport will be maintained, which should not exceed 35 percent of its capacity, as well as the prohibition to move to other municipalities, while air traffic will continue to be closed.

SCHOOL OPENING

Duque has ruled out that children and young people return to schools before August, the month in which universities will begin to open their doors, but in a phased manner.

In relation to people who are part of the population centers at risk, the Colombian president has announced that, both those over 70 years of age and those under the age of five, may start dating from June 1, but always following the strict security measures that the State will define together with the local authorities.

“We are going to have one of the longest preventive isolates in the world, but we are doing it responsibly,” said Duque during his regular intervention to address the situation of the pandemic in Colombia.

Throughout his appearance, Duque has again insisted on the part of responsibility that corresponds to taking the country, complying with security measures, such as the use of masks, better and more hygiene habits and carrying out social distancing Well, the disease “will be for a long time”.

“This space has to bring us to a conscience, recovering a productive life, but not a social one. Everyone who does not have to be away from home must remain in it, this helps us to continue moving forward in a responsible way,” he said.

In its last part, the Colombian Ministry of Health has confirmed 640 new cases of coronavirus, representing a total of 16,935, and 21 deaths, which added to the previous ones, reached 613 fatalities.

