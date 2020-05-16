MADRID, May 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Colombia and Brazil have agreed to coordinate and share information on the pandemic to deal with the increase in the new coronavirus in the Amazon region, as confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque.

As explained by the president, both countries have agreed to strengthen the military presence on the border in this area, with special attention to the informal steps between the two countries to prevent further contagion.

Duque has specified at a press conference that a mechanism has been established to “homogenize” the measures promoted by the Health Ministries of Colombia and Brazil, as well as a coordination protocol between both nations.

In this way, they have formed a coordination group on COVID-19 to exchange information on a weekly basis in order to prevent the negative effects that the pandemic may entail.

The Colombian Ministry of Health has confirmed until this Friday 14,216 cases of coronavirus, with 606 new infections, while it has registered 21 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 546.

The Colombian Ministry of the Interior ordered this Thursday the governor of Amazonas, Jesús Galindo Cedeño, and the mayor of the municipality of Leticia, Jorge Luis Mendoza, the mandatory preventive isolation and the closure of all open activities to slow the advance of the pandemic of the coronavirus in the territory.

Thus, all the inhabitants of the department are in mandatory preventive isolation until midnight on May 30, 2020. During this period, the free movement of people and vehicles in the territory is limited, although it is possible to attend health centers and go out to buy basic necessities, although only one person per family can do it.