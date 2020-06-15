MADRID, Jun. 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, signed this Sunday a relief of the confinement measures decreed to contain the advance of the pandemic of COVID-19, announcing the opening of local churches, religious centers, and airports, as well as the activity economic in those municipalities that have not registered cases.

This is a government pilot measure that can be carried out first in those regions and municipalities that have not yet registered cases of COVID-19, with the possibility of even opening bars and restaurants to the public.

With Decree 487 that Duque has ratified, local authorities in areas not affected by the pandemic will have the authority to reopen sports centers, but only for professional and high-performance athletes, and individually.

However, they must first apply to the Ministry of the Interior for permits for such openings, presenting the relevant security protocols, with the approval of the local health authorities.

On the other hand, other recreation centers, such as cinemas and theaters, will remain closed, as reported by the Caracol Radio station. Although they can be accessed for testing.

Regarding the latest situation of the pandemic in Colombia, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,193 new cases and 75 deaths. In total, there are already 50,939 people who have contracted the disease and 1,667 who have died from COVID-19.

Bogota, the capital, remains the epicenter of the new coronavirus in Colombia, whose mayor, Claudia López, has decreed the state of orange alert in the city, after the highest peak in the occupation of hospital beds was registered this Sunday. intensive care available for patients with COVID-19.

The health authorities have specified that 405 of the 724 ICU beds available to the capital to deal with the health crisis are being used, representing an occupation that borders on 56 percent.

“It is not dramatic, but we are growing in the level of occupation and the fans that allow us to expand capacity have not yet arrived,” explained López, according to the Colombian newspaper ‘El Espectador’.

The mayor has confirmed that on June 23, 145 new fans will arrive and has indicated that the plan is that every other day another 120 be received, in order to face the highest peak of the pandemic expected between July and August.