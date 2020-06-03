June 2, 2020 | 8:25 pm

Moody’s cut Grupo Aeromexico’s corporate rating to Caa1 from B2 due to a more pronounced decrease in passenger traffic than initially anticipated as a result of the coronavirus contingency.

The rating agency explained in a statement that, in addition, a slower recovery will prevent passenger demand from reaching 2019 levels before 2023.

In fact, the latest scenario analysis by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts a decrease in global passenger demand of around 24% for all of 2021 compared to 2019, while these levels will not be exceeded until 2023.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Aeroméxico has experienced a cash loss, which if continued will result in a weakened liquidity profile and significantly higher leverage depending on the length of the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moody’s highlighted that the rating action concludes the review initiated on March 17, 2020.

Moody’s also downgraded to Caa2 from B3 the senior unsecured rating of its global notes due 2025, issued by its subsidiary Aerovias de México, S.A. de C.V., with a negative perspective.

The rating agency detailed that the rapid and growing spread of the virus, as well as the deterioration of the world economic outlook and the decrease in asset prices “are creating a serious and extensive credit shock in many sectors, regions and markets.”

The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline sector has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and its sensitivity to demand and consumer sentiment. Today’s action reflects the impact on Aeroméxico of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the wide deterioration in credit quality that it has caused.

What is expected

Moody’s estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic by 2020 with cancellations of partial or total flights and grounding of aircraft, with all regions affected worldwide.

Although the baseline scenario assumes a gradual recovery in passenger volume from the third quarter onward, there are high risks of negative and more challenging scenarios, given the severity and duration of the pandemic, in addition to the fact that travel restrictions are uncertain.

Specifically for Aeroméxico, Moody’s assumes a reduction of around 60% in passenger traffic for the whole of 2020 compared to 2019 and a reduction of 40% for 2021, with volumes recovering to 2019 levels only until 2023.

Why did you lower your ratings?

Aeromexico’s Caa1 rating considers the company’s flexible cost structure, which allowed it to reduce cash burn by more than 50% since the start of the pandemic outbreak.

Thus, the airline positioned itself favorably against its global peers at less than $ 50 million per month.

Moody’s said Aeroméxico is well positioned to capture longer term opportunities, considering consolidation in the Mexican market, the relevance of air traffic from the United States, Mexico and the relationship with Delta Air Lines.

Rather, the rating incorporates Aeromexico’s weak liquidity and the expectation that the company will continue to rely on external sources of liquidity to maintain operations during the pandemic outbreak and until traffic recovers.

Meanwhile, the Caa2 rating for the unsecured notes is one level lower than the corporate family rating to reflect the effective subordination of those unsecured creditors to the company’s other existing secured debt.

Consequently, Aeroméxico’s consolidated debt mainly consists of capitalized leases under IFRS 16 accounting and financial leases, which represent around 75% of its total debt.

“If it is successful in securing additional liquidity, the guaranteed debt could increase to about 80% of total debt, further increasing the effective subordination of unsecured obligations,” Moody’s said.

The negative outlook reflects the rating agency’s vision of a longer recovery in the airline industry and Aeroméxico’s limited financial flexibility that may result in debt restructuring.