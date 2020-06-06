About to pierce the floor of 400,000 deaths from the new coronavirus , the world faces the pandemic with openings and attempts to revive economies that were practically destroyed by the disease, as occurs in Europe and the United States, and desperate containment policies of the high humanitarian costs currently afflicting some countries in America and Asia.

As usual, Brazil, Chile and Peru continued presenting the worst news today of the region in terms of the humanitarian consequences caused by Covid-19 .

Peru, with 4358 infections in the last 24 hours, totaled 191,758 since the start of the pandemic and climbed to eighth place among the countries with the most confirmed cases, now above France, according to the Johns Hopkins University online database.

Chile, whose population does not reach 20 million, rtoday it reported 93 new deaths and 5246 infections in the last 24 hours, and the Undersecretary of Public Health, Paula Daza, who usually delivers these data, announced that she will enter from today on quarantine preventive because her driver had mild respiratory symptoms.

The accumulated number of deaths in the three months of the pandemic reached 1541, while the infected totaled 127,745.

Brazil, the second country in the world in number of cases (614,941) and fourth in number of deaths (35,026) announced today that The death toll will have another method because the current data, released daily by the Ministry of Health, would be “fanciful or manipulated.”

The information was released in a column, which the O Globo newspaper comments, by the secretary of Science, Technology and Strategic Supplies, Carlos Wizard, who has not yet formally assumed the position.

“There were many people dying from other causes and public managers, out of pure interest in having a bigger budget in their municipalities, in their states, made everyone greedy (infected with Covid-19); we are reviewing these deaths“Wizard said.

The government suppressed in its report yesterday the total number of deaths and infections, information that was disclosed by the Ministry of Health since the start of the pandemic. It also removed the website that contained that data.

In recent days, the government of Jair Bolsonaro delayed the publicity of the balance sheet on the coronavirus with the aim of damaging the transmission in the news of the central hour. After this announcement, the data from Brazil disappeared from the Johns Hopkins University online registry, which until this morning had a total death toll on the planet of close to 397,000, and by not counting the South American giant, now left that figure at 362,678.

The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains on its website the data from Brazil, and brings the total in the world to 392,802 deceased.

Reopening cautiously in the North

Spain e Italy, two of the most affected on the planet by the pandemic, were preparing this weekend to undertake a new phase of opening of activities within what will be the “new normal” and “coexistence with the virus”.

While Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte acknowledged that the country’s economy could go back 20 years, Italy reopened its internal borders and European tourism this week to start a new phase of living with the virus.

Italy reopened its internal borders and European tourism this week to start a new phase of living with the virus.

After almost three months of quarantine, the economic consequences of the pandemic are already beginning to be visible in a country where, according to the statistical entity Istat, 240,000 jobs were lost in April alone, and in which 13% of the shops still could not reopen after 80 days.

In Spain something similar happens. “The social crisis is going to worsen and very difficult times will come,” the government’s vice president for Social Rights, the leftist Pablo Iglesias, warned today in a speech to his party, Podemos, in which defended measures such as the minimum vital income for the neediest familiesRecently approved, the . news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in what is already a rising constant, India reported again today a unprecedented number of new infections – 9887, with 294 deaths – in the last 24 hours, and it surpassed Italy as the sixth country most affected by the pandemic.

Most of the new cases have occurred exactly where authorities feared: in rural areas to which tens of thousands of workers from large cities returned.

Spain also seeks to resume normality

Russia It also continues to offer worrying numbers. Today it reported nearly 200 deaths in the last 24 hours, its second highest number since the pandemic broke out, and nearly 9,000 new cases., with which the total exceeded 485,000 infections, while the accumulated number of deceased reached 5700.

The new data was released coinciding with the opening of the Red Square book fair in Moscow and the reopening of the capital’s Orthodox temples, although in both cases with strict sanitary precautionary measures.

In the northern hemisphere it is news again United Stateswhich in some states like Florida continues to suffer a significant number of deaths and cases -1300 new infections on the day-, but the state of New York, epicenter of the pandemic, could celebrate today having had in the last 24 hours 35 deaths, the new minimum, as it prepares for the reopening of the Big Apple, where certain restrictions will begin to be lifted next Monday .

Too Mexico still facing steep increases in cases, with more than 110,000 (4346 between Thursday and Friday) and 13,000 deaths (625 new ones), Health authorities reported, while the Andrés López Obrador government presents financial aid to the most affected and tries to push an economic reactivation that continues to collide with the deadly effects of the virus.