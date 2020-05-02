After 42 days in operation, yesterday it closed one of the emblematic symbols of the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain: the temporary hospital of Ifema. A campaign macrohospital mounted against the clock with the collaboration of the Army and some 1,800 volunteers. The closure does not imply dismantling, since the infrastructure will remain installed in case it is necessary to reopen it in a rebrotand.

The closing was certified with an official act convened by the Community of Madrid and an institutional speech by the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The act will be investigated by the Government Delegation in Madrid since, at different times, there were crowds that violated the state of alarm. The opposition denounced that the Community of Madrid invited all the deputies of the Regional Assembly, 132.

Since the first admissions, on March 21, Nearly 4,000 patients have passed through Ifema, 12% of the patients with COVID-19 who have attended the hospitals of the Community of Madrid. 99.1% were discharged and 17 people have died. Investment in the hospital has exceeded 18.7 million euros. It was designed to house a maximum of 5,550 beds, 500 of them ICU, but finally only 1,300 beds and 16 intensive care were enabled.

A total of 1,207 professionals have worked, the majority from the primary care service: 320 doctors, 382 nurses, 250 nursing assistants, 167 guards, 4 ray technicians, 6 laboratory technicians, 12 psychologists, 20 pharmacy technicians, 12 pharmacists, 8 supervisors, 4 social workers and 22 administrative assistants. To these we must add, among others, the 150 employees that the team of the catering company that regularly works at Ifema has reached, which has offered more than 176,000 meals and has prepared another 84,000 rations for other centers there.

The hospital has used pavilions 5, 7, 9 and 10 of Ifema, which accounts for 39% of the surface of the pavilions. Pavilion 5 (10,800 m2) provisionally received the first patients while conditioning 7 (16,200 m2) and 9 (21,600 m2), which have been subsequently used with 550 and 750 beds, respectively. Hall 7 closed on April 17. Hall 10 (21,600 m2) has been used as a warehouse and locker room and rest area for professionals.