The expansion of the coronavirus could stop in hot and dry climates, while wet ones would favor its transmission. This is the main conclusion of a study by the American Institute of Physics Published in the journal Physics of Fluid that has investigated what factors neutralize the virus after an infected person coughs or sneezes. The researchers have focused on six cities of the world that have different climatic conditions in the open air, are representative of several continents and have been especially affected by the pandemic, and have determined that the weather is a very important factor when studying the expansion of COVID-19.

Research has focused on the time it takes for the respiratory drops to dry of infected people on various surfaces. There is three determining factors for the drops to dry earlier: the type of surface, the relative humidity and the ambient temperature. Higher ambient temperature It helps the gout to dry faster, which reduces the chances of the virus surviving, and conversely, higher humidity favors the virus to stay longer on surfaces.

“We have understood that lower ambient temperature and higher humidity they can help the gout and the coronavirus to survive longer, which increases the chances of the infection spreading, “the researchers say. The cities in which the study has been produced have been New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Sydney and Singapore. In the latter city, there was an increase in daily infections at the end of May, which those responsible for the study linked to the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon, which generates greater external humidity.

Study could be extrapolated to other diseases

One of the researchers has opened the door for the study result can be extrapolated to other diseasesLike influenza A. Climate, scientists argue, may not be the only factor, but it is very important. Experts also suggest that surfaces should be cleaned more frequently like mobile phone screens, cotton and wood, because others like glass and steel are hydrophilic, and drops they evaporate faster.

The investigation will probably extend in the coming weeks to other cities such as Mumbai or Sao Paulo, where the peak of infections has not reached, and others where a second wave of infections can occur. The objective is collect as much information as possible in order to better fight the virus.