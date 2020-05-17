Coronavirus: a fight between solidarity and selfishness 1:58

(CNN Spanish) – When covid-19 was first reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), perhaps nobody imagined that, a few months later, the disease would have led to the closure of borders, to the confinement of the population, contagious to more than 4.3 millions of people and killed almost 300,000 around the world.

How and when did the coronavirus start? How has the virus that is alerting the world spread?

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals that can affect humans, usually with mild to moderate upper respiratory tract disease, similar to a common cold. Coronavirus symptoms may include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache, fever, conjunvitis, digestive problems, and loss of smell and taste.

See here a timeline of how covid-19 started and spread.

December 31, 2019

The first cases of pneumonia detected in Wuhan are reported to the WHO. During this period, the virus is still unknown. The cases occur between December 12 and 29, according to Wuhan health authorities.

January 1, 2020

China’s health authorities shut down the Huanan wholesale seafood market after it was discovered that wild animals sold there may be the source of the virus.

January 5, 2020

China announces that the unknown cases of pneumonia in Wuhan do not correspond to SARS or MERS. In a statement, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission says a retrospective investigation into the outbreak was launched.

January 7, 2020

Chinese authorities confirm that they have identified the virus as a new coronavirus, initially called 2019-nCoV by the WHO.

January 11, 2020

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission announces the first death from the coronavirus. A 61-year-old man, exposed to the virus at the seafood market, died on January 9 after respiratory failure following severe pneumonia.

January 12, 2020

China Shares Coronavirus Genetic Sequence for Countries to Develop Diagnostic Kits

January 13, 2020

Thai authorities report a case of coronavirus infection. The infected man is a Chinese citizen who had come from Wuhan.

January 16, 2020

In Japan, authorities confirm that a Japanese man who traveled to Wuhan is infected with the virus.

January 17, 2020

Chinese health officials confirm that a second person died in the country. The United States is responding to the outbreak by implementing symptom screening tests at San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles airports.

January 19, 2020

Cases are reported in Beijing and Shenzhen, China.

January 20, 2020

China reports 139 new cases of the disease, including the death of a third person.

Additionally, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announce they are working on a coronavirus vaccine. “The NIH is in the process of taking the first steps toward developing a vaccine,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

January 21, 2020

Officials in Washington state confirm the first case of coronavirus in the United States.

January 22, 2020

Wuhan announces that it will “temporarily” close its airports and railway stations for passengers leaving the city, following the news that the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus has risen to 17. Chinese authorities confirm at least 547 cases. In the continent.

January 23, 2020

In an emergency committee convened by the WHO, the entity ensures that the Wuhan coronavirus does not yet constitute an international public health emergency.

Travel restrictions are also imposed on neighboring Wuhan cities, impacting millions of people.

The Beijing Office of Culture and Tourism cancels all large-scale celebrations of the Lunar New Year in an effort to stem the growing spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

January 24, 2020

The first cases of coronavirus in Europe are reported. They were in France.

January 25, 2020

The number of cases in the world exceeds 1,000. A total of 1,287 cases are registered.

January 26, 2020

More than 2,700 confirmed cases in China and 50 in other parts of the world. There are 80 dead, all in China.

The Chinese Association of Travel Services advises that all tours, including international tours, will be suspended.

January 27, 2020

More than 100 people have died in China from the coronavirus

January 28, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets in Beijing with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom. At the meeting, Xi and the WHO agree to send a team of international experts, including staff from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to China to investigate the coronavirus outbreak. .

A plane from the US State Department evacuate diplomats and their families from Wuhan.

January 29, 2020

The White House announces the creation of a new task force that will help monitor and contain the spread of the virus and ensure that Americans have accurate and up-to-date health and travel information.

January 30, 2020

The United States confirms the first person-to-person transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases rise to more than 9,600, as does the death toll of 170. There are more than 100 cases in 20 locations outside of China.

The World Health Organization declares the coronavirus an international public health emergency.

January 31, 2020

The Donald Trump administration announces that it will deny entry to foreigners who have traveled to China in the past 14 days.

February 2, 2020

A man dies in the Philippines from the Wuhan coronavirus. It is the first time that a death has been reported outside mainland China since the outbreak of the disease began.

February 3, 2020

China’s Foreign Ministry accuses the United States government of reacting inappropriately to the coronavirus outbreak and spreading fear by imposing travel restrictions.

February 4, 2020

The Japanese Ministry of Health announces that 10 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Yokohama Bay, have confirmed cases of coronavirus. The vessel, which transports more than 3,700 people, is scheduled for quarantine to end on February 19.

February 5, 2020

The global death toll from coronavirus exceeds 500 people.

February 7, 2020

Li Wenliang, the Wuhan doctor who was targeted by the police for trying to alert on a “SARS-like” virus in December 2019, dies of the coronavirus. Following the news of Li’s death, the messages “The Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of expression” were trending on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo, before disappear from the heavily censored platform.

February 8, 2020

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing confirms that a 60-year-old US citizen died in Wuhan on February 6, the first confirmed death of a foreigner.

February 10, 2020

President Xi inspects efforts to contain the Wuhan coronavirus in Beijing. It is the first time that the president appears on the front line of the fight against the outbreak. The same day, a team of WHO international experts arrives in China to help contain transmission of the virus.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,000 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China.

Royal Caribbean’s The Anthem of the Seas cruise ship sets sail from Bayonne, New Jersey, after suspicions of the coronavirus kept it docked and its passengers waited for days.

February 11, 2020

The WHO names the coronavirus as covid-19.

February 13, 2020

China’s state news agency Xinhua announces that Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong will replace Jiang Chaoliang amid the outbreak. The head of the Wuhan Communist Party, Ma Guoqiang, was also replaced by Wang Zhonglin, head of the Jinan City Party in Shandong Province, according to Xinhua.

February 14, 2020

A Chinese tourist who was diagnosed with the virus dies in France, becoming the first person to die from the outbreak in Europe.

The death toll from the coronavirus is 1,500.

In addition, Egypt announces its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to a joint statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Health and the WHO. It is the first confirmed case and it is the first in Africa since the virus was detected.

February 15, 2020

The official newspaper of the Communist Party Qiushi publishes the transcript of a speech delivered on February 3 by President Xi in which “he issued requirements for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus” since January 7, revealing that Xi knew and was directing the virus response almost two weeks before I publicly commented on it.

February 18, 2020

People who have died from coronavirus exceed 2,000 cases.

Xi said in a phone call with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson that China’s measures to prevent and control the epidemic “are making visible progress,” according to state news Xinhua.

February 21, 2020

The CDC changes the criteria for counting confirmed cases of new coronaviruses in the United States and begins tracking two distinct groups: those repatriated by the US State Department. USA and those identified by the US public health network. USA

February 25, 2020

The NIH announces that a clinical trial has begun to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the antiviral medication remdesivir in adults diagnosed with coronavirus at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The first participant is an American who was evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.

In an effort to contain the largest outbreak in Europe, the Lombardy region press office in Italy issues a list of cities and towns that are in complete blockade. Around 100,000 people are affected by travel restrictions.

February 26, 2020

CDC officials say a California patient being treated for a new coronavirus is the first case of unknown origin in the United States. The patient, who had no relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient, is the first possible case of “community spread” in the United States.

President Trump puts Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the US government’s response. USA the new coronavirus, amid mounting criticism of the White House’s management of the outbreak.

February 29, 2020

A state health official announces that a patient infected with the new coronavirus in Washington state has died, which is considered the first death due to the virus in the United States. Autopsy results later reveal that two Californians died of the coronavirus again in early and mid-February, up to three weeks earlier.

March 3, 2020

The Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by half a percentage point in an attempt to shake up the US economy amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. It is the first unscheduled emergency rate cut since 2008, and it also marks the largest one-time cut since then.

Officials announce that Iran will temporarily release 54,000 people from jails and deploy hundreds of thousands of health workers when officials announced a series of measures to contain the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside of China. It was also announced that 23 members of Iran’s parliament tested positive for the virus.

March 4, 2020

The CDC formally removed previous restrictions that limited coronavirus testing to people in general who are in the hospital, unless they had close contact with confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to the CDC, physicians should now “use their judgment to determine whether a patient has covid-19 compatible signs and symptoms and whether the patient should be tested.”

March 8, 2020

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signs a decree establishing travel restrictions throughout the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces, restricting the movements of more than 10 million people in the northern part of the country.

March 9, 2020

Conte announces that the entire country of Italy is blocked.

March 11, 2020

The WHO declares that the new coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic. The WHO says the outbreak is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus.

In an address from the Oval Office, Trump announces that he will restrict travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The ban, which applies to the 26 countries of the Schengen Area, applies only to foreign citizens and not to US citizens and permanent residents who would be screened before entering the country.

March 13, 2020

Trump declares a national emergency to free up $ 50 billion in federal resources to fight the coronavirus.

March 18, 2020

Trump enacts a coronavirus relief package that includes provisions for free covid-19 testing and paid emergency license.

March 19, 2020

At a press conference, officials from the China National Health Commission report that there are no new cases of locally transmitted coronaviruses for the first time since the pandemic began.

March 23, 2020

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, calls for an immediate world ceasefire amid the pandemic to fight “the common enemy.”

March 24, 2020

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, agree to postpone the Olympics until 2021 amid the outbreak.

March 25, 2020

White House and Senate leaders agree on a $ 2 trillion stimulus deal to offset the economic damage from the coronavirus, producing one of the most expensive and far-reaching measures in the history of Congress.

March 27, 2020

Trump signs the stimulus package into law.

April 2, 2020

According to the Labor Department, 6.6 million US workers file for their first week of unemployment benefits in the week ending March 28, the highest number of initial claims in history. Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases exceeds one million, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

April 3, 2020

Trump says his administration now recommends that Americans wear “non-medical fabric” facial covers, a reversal of the previous guidance that suggested the masks were unnecessary for people who were not ill.

April 8, 2020

China reopens Wuhan after a 76-day blockade.

April 14, 2020

Trump announces that he will suspend funding for the WHO while a review is underway, saying the review will cover “WHO’s role in severe mismanagement and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

April 20, 2020

Chilean health officials announce that Chile will begin issuing the world’s first digital immunity cards to people who have recovered from the coronavirus, saying the cards will help identify people who no longer pose a risk to the health of the rest.

April 21, 2020

California’s Santa Clara County announces autopsy results showing that two Californians died of a new coronavirus in early and mid-February, up to three weeks before the first known death from the virus in the United States.

May 1, 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration. USA (FDA) Issues an Emergency Use Authorization for Remdesivir in Hospitalized Patients with Severe Covid-19. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn says remdesivir is the first licensed therapy drug for covid-19.

May 4, 2020

During a virtual pledge conference jointly organized by the European Union, world leaders commit to a total of $ 8 billion for the development and deployment of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines against the new coronavirus.

May 11, 2020

Trump and his administration announce that the federal government will send $ 11 billion to states to expand coronavirus testing capabilities. The aid package signed on April 24 includes $ 25 billion for testing, with $ 11 billion for states, localities, territories, and tribes.

