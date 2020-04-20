(Bloomberg) – Signs are emerging that the global pandemic is losing steam in some major hubs, with deaths slowing from Spain to New York.

Germany’s cases registered the smallest increase this month, and the country has decided to allow the reopening of smaller businesses. New Zealand said it would relax the isolation measures in a week. The World Health Organization said that a reduction in social restrictions does not mean the end of the epidemic.

A senior Wuhan laboratory official denied any responsibility for the spread of the new virus, and United States President Donald Trump raised the possibility that China deliberately caused the pandemic. China promised more stimulus, while the US He said he is close to reaching an agreement on extra help for small businesses.

Important progress

Wuhan lab denies link to source of outbreak (2:18 pm HK)

A senior Wuhan lab official has denied any role in the spread of the new coronavirus, in the highest-level response from a facility in the center of months of speculation about how the previously unknown animal disease made the leap to humans. .

Yuan Zhiming, head of the Communist Party of the Wuhan Virology Institute, responded to those who spread theories that the virus had left the facility and caused the outbreak in the central city of China. “There is absolutely no way that the virus originated in our institute,” Yuan said in an interview on Saturday with the state television network China Global.

United States President Donald Trump rekindled speculation about the origins of the virus at a press conference on Saturday, in which he said China should face consequences if it were “consciously responsible” for the pandemic.

Cases in Germany register less increase since March (1:44 pm HK)

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany registered the smallest increase this month as the country moves forward with cautious relaxation of restrictions on public life.

There were 2,018 new infections in the 24 hours through Monday morning, totaling 145,742, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The death toll rose by 104, the lowest level since April 1, to 4,642.

This week, Germany will begin to relax some restrictions on daily life, although it will maintain most of the measures designed to limit the spread of the disease until next month. Smaller stores can resume regular business, and schools will gradually reopen.

India prohibits flights indefinitely (12:36 pm HK)

India has instructed airlines not to sell tickets unless they are notified otherwise, stripping them of a key source of liquidity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes bolder steps to contain the coronavirus crisis.

The measure, which applies to local and foreign airlines, is another blow to cash-strapped airlines in one of the world’s fastest growing markets as they use advance ticket sales funds to cover expenses. daily.

New Zealand to ease isolation measures (12:19 pm HK)

New Zealand will partly relax the restriction measures starting next week as the decline in new coronavirus cases indicates that its elimination strategy is working.

“By responding early and forcefully to eradicate the virus, along with the effort of 5 million New Zealanders to break the chain of transmission, we have helped curb the uncontrolled explosion of Covid-19 in New Zealand,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Removing some of the toughest restrictions will allow parts of the economy to restart, and may double the number of New Zealanders returning to work to approximately one million, from the 500,000 currently doing essential jobs.

China promises more stimulus (11:36 am HK)

Chinese banks cut borrowing costs, and the government has promised to sell bonds worth 1 trillion yuan ($ 141.3 billion) to pay for stimulus spending after the economy registered its first contraction in decades due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China’s top leaders said last week that the nation faces “unprecedented” economic difficulties, noting that further stimulus was being prepared. The meeting was held on the same day that China announced that the economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter and the country’s outlook is also weak.

Germany asks Amazon for explanations after complaints: Die Welt (11:08 am HK)

Germany’s competition authority has asked Amazon.com Inc. to explain how it addresses the supply shortage and decides which deliveries take precedence during the coronavirus crisis, newspaper Die Welt reported, citing the institution’s head.

“We are currently receiving more complaints from retailers due to the crown crisis,” said Bundeskartellamt President Andreas Mundt. “We continue to observe the behavior of the company very closely.”

Los Angeles Mayor predicts worse impact than 2008 (10:52 am HK)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the economic consequences of the pandemic are far worse than those of the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Nearly 300,000 residents are unemployed, beating the 13% unemployment rate at the height of the great recession, Garcetti said, citing preliminary figures. That number will continue to rise, he noted. A survey by Loyola Marymount University said that half of the city’s residents have lost their jobs or reduced their hours as a result of the crisis.

Infections in South Korea increase at 1pm (9:30 am HK)

South Korea reported 13 new cases of coronavirus, after marking a two-month low of just eight additional infections on Sunday. The total number of cases in South Korea is 10,674, according to the website of the Ministry of Health. The number of deaths increased by two to 236.

South Korea was one of the first major countries to have seen a sharp drop in cases after being hit by the virus, which could help it recover faster. The Government will maintain social distancing measures until May 5 to avoid a new rebound.

UK Johnson defends crisis management (7:29 am HK)

Boris Johnson’s government in the United Kingdom vigorously defended his management of the coronavirus crisis, and ministers said there was no imminent prospect of lifting the country shutdown.

After a report in the Financial Times criticizing the acquisition of respirators, and reports from the Sunday Times suggesting that Johnson did not take the virus seriously in its early stages, the government released two separate rebuttals, one 2,900 words and the other of 2,100 words.

“This article contains a number of falsehoods and mistakes and actively misrepresents the tremendous amount of work being done in government,” began the response to the Sunday Times.

