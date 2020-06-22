The controversial dog meat festival Yulin (China) began the last weekend despite the rejection of the government. The leaders have made all possible efforts to avoid it for security reasons, but finally his requests were not heard and the event was held.

Thousands of people usually come during the 10 days it lasts, although animal rights activists claimed that this year’s attendance has plummeted and they hope that this is the last edition to be held.

Peter Li, China’s policy specialist for the animal rights group Humane Society International, stated that “I hope Yulin changes, not only for the good of the animals, but also for the health and safety of its citizens. Allow mass gatherings to exchange and consume dog meat in crowded markets and restaurants in the name of a festival poses a significant risk to public health. “

“Momentum is building in China to tackle the dog & cat meat trades, & while I don’t think anyone expects Yulin’s dog meat trade to close up overnight, what the activists witnessed could indicate that things are shifting even in Yulin.” – HSI’s Dr. Peter Li https://t.co/FCZKSqHVh7 – Humane Society International (@HSIGlobal) June 18, 2020

New regulations

The Chinese Executive is considering enacting new laws prohibiting trading in animals, in order to also protect pets after the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the country to reconsider this type of habits.

After claiming that the pandemic had originated with bats from a market in Wuhan, the country imposed a ban in late February on the sale and consumption of wild animalsclaiming that he had become a serious health problem.

Pets and not livestock

The Ministry of Agriculture has decided to classify dogs as pets instead of livestock, which has caused numerous uncertainties about how this change will affect Yulin. Further, Shenzhen opened the way and became the first city to ban the consumption of dog meat., hoping that other cities follow suit.

Zhan Qianqian, an animal rights activist, added that he believes the festival will be banned: “After talking to vendors, have a feeling that politicians will not allow the consumption of dog meat in the future. But banning it will be difficult and it will take some time. “