The tabloid ‘Global Times’, belonging to the People’s Daily of the Chinese Communist Party, has responded this Monday to the accusations made by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, pointing out that they are a “strategy” to divert attention from “incompetence “from President Donald Trump to manage the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and win reelection in the November presidential election.

Pompeo said on Sunday that there is “a significant amount of evidence” showing that the coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic was produced in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the source of the virus.

“As electoral campaigns for the United States presidential elections are underway, the Trump Administration has implemented a strategy designed to divert attention from the incompetence it has shown in the fight against the pandemic,” stated the ‘Global Times ‘in his editorial. “Clearly, their goal is to blame China for the pandemic by pointing to the country as the source of Covid-19,” he added.

The tabloid has also pointed out that the White House is sacrificing Pompeo’s credibility as a politician, which ultimately causes the secretary of state to do “everything possible to ensure a victory for Trump and the Republicans in November,” a goal. “unwise”.

“In the United States, Covid-19 deaths exceeded 67,000 on Sunday. The United States recently revised its previous estimate of 60,000 to 100,000 deaths. Attempting to activate the economy in such difficult conditions is risky, as a second outbreak could affect to the United States in winter, “he said.

“The ultimate goal now is to win the election. If the anger and dissatisfaction of the American public arose due to Washington’s incompetence over how it has handled the pandemic, then the Trump Administration would lose in November,” it said.

In this context, the newspaper, which has indicated that Pompeo “continually tries to deceive” the American people and that his words were “bluffing”, has emphasized that the Trump Administration is participating “in an unprecedented propaganda war while trying to impede global efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. “

“The most urgent tasks for the international communities are to prevent the spread of the virus and save lives as the world economy restarts. Ironically, Washington has made the weakest efforts to accomplish the aforementioned tasks,” the Global Times criticized.

As for the evidence that Pompeo claims to have, the newspaper believes that if it really did, “it should allow research institutes and scientists to examine and verify it.”

In parallel, he proposes that “another option would be for the intelligence agencies to publish a detailed report on the origin of the virus, which would help the White House to continue making progress in its speculations.”

“Washingon has chosen not to pursue any of those options and is instead using a politician like Pompeo to deceive American society with what they have called ‘enormous evidence’,” they insisted from the newspaper.

ACCUSATIONS OF COVERING THE VIRUS

The editorial in the ‘Global Times’ has also referred to Washington’s accusations of covering up the pandemic. “The indictment has lost all credibility, as the documents … revealed that the United States ignored warnings from other countries and organizations during the start of the outbreak,” the newspaper said.

This being the case, he values ​​that these revelations “have inspired” the US Executive “to launch an assault directed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, alleging that the facility leaked the virus”, which can be used to “avoid being accused of pandemic embezzlement” .

Referring to Pompeo’s request that China grant the United States access to the aforementioned laboratory, the tabloid considers that “it aims to create more disputes, which would take more time to resolve, and increase the dissatisfaction of the American people against China.”

ATTACK ON POMPEO

The ‘Global Times’ also reserves some lines to directly attack the figure of Pompeo. After emphasizing that the Secretary of State uses “a strategy to divert public attention and create opinion

