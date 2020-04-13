On April 10, Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced the extension of the mandatory quarantine in his country. In his message, he showed a series of figures to show that the confinement was working, but that the fight against the virus had not yet been won.

In his explanation, he compared the national statistics on the infected with those of the two neighboring countries: Brazil and Chile. The first, by that date, had registered 19,638 infections, while the second, 6,501.

As the number of registered patients is also influenced by the number of tests carried out, Fernández emphasized the difference in deaths: that day Argentina had 82 confirmed deaths; Chile, 65 and Brazil, 1,057. At that moment He uttered a phrase that echoed in the Palacio de La Moneda: “Chile has a third of our population.”

The clarification was a dagger for the Chilean president Sebastián Piñera who asked that same day that his government prepare a comparative report between the two countries. The Chilean president needed to know if Fernández was right, if the Argentine performance was better than that of his administration.

That report arrived at his desk this Saturday, April 11. In three pages, the commercial engineer Pablo Eguiguren, former chief of staff of the Ministry of Economy at the beginning of Piñera’s second term, refuted the Argentine’s statements with international studies.

Coronavirus: Chile vs. Argentina ”, is the title of the report developed only with the intention of solving if Fernández was right. The text cites international reports, such as that of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, according to which Chile would be reporting 50% of the country’s symptomatic cases, being the 7th best country in the world in this indicator. For its part, Argentina would be reporting 13% of symptomatic cases, placing it in 38th place among 79 States.

The document also refers to an article on Latin America from The Economist’s Intelligence Unit, published last March 27, where it evaluates countries in different areas (from 1 to 5, where 1 is the best evaluation). According to this analysis, Chile is better scored on four of the seven criteria evaluated, tied at 2 and only worse off on one.

Chile appears better evaluated than Argentina in “Containment Response”, the analysts’ qualitative evaluation of the rigor of social distancing protocols, the application of border controls and the measures adopted to increase the test rate.

In addition, the Piñera government scored better on the “Informality” criterion, which uses the proportion of informal employment to assess the vulnerability of labor markets to economic shocks.

It also leads Argentina in the item “Forecast of fiscal stimulus”, which considers the magnitude of the fiscal stimulus, as a percentage of GDP, deployed to minimize economic damage.

Finally, it is best valued in the topic “Public debt”, in which The Economist’s Intelligence Unit uses the public debt / GDP ratio as an approximation to the available fiscal space.

Argentina, on the other hand, is better valued in the item “Commodity dependency”, where the ratio of exports of basic products / GDP is used to assess the countries’ exposure to external demand shocks.

The Chilean report also highlights the difference in testing between the two countries. The text emphasizes that, with data as of April 11, Chile performed 76,374 coronavirus tests versus the 18,027 that Argentina performed.

Finally, the Piñera government makes the difference in the number of imported cases: 642, in Chile; and 816, in Argentina.

The report prepared at the request of Piñera

For his part, Alberto Fernández clarified this Sunday that when showing the comparative graphs during that press conference, he was not “speaking ill of anyone”, but was trying to demonstrate that his administration’s policy “works”. “I remind you of a phrase from Serrat: The truth is never sad, what you don’t have is a remedy,” he said. the Argentine president when asked about the report prepared by his Chilean counterpart.

In statements to the Telefé channel, the head of state stressed: “I do not want to open a debate with Piñera, nor with any ruler in the world.”