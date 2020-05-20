MADRID, May 20 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Government of Chile has released this Tuesday a new regulation that requires the private health service to expand its number of beds to treat critical cases of coronavirus before June 15, after knowing a new record in the daily rise in cases and fatalities, with which it already borders on 50,000 positives and registers more than 500 deceased people.

“This is not a request, it is an order emanating from the health alert. We are going to inspect it daily so that it is complied with,” Health Minister Jaime Mañalich told the press, adding that 20 percent of that increase should be ready by May 24.

“It is a significant increase, but it is totally possible,” said Mañalich, during the daily balance that he has made of the situation of the pandemic in Chile, whose latest figures, he pointed out, give “very worrying” data, after the record increase of cases.

With this measure, the Government of La Moneda hopes to achieve a total of 720 beds equipped with mechanical ventilators, after 95 percent of the capacity of health centers in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the most affected, has already been occupied. because of the pandemic.

“I want to recall that in the last six weeks, while the capacity of the supply of intensive care beds and ventilators in the public sector has doubled, in private clinics with closed care and highly complex units, it has only grown by 10 percent” , has exposed.

For their part, as the Chilean newspaper ‘El Mercurio’ has pointed out, some private clinics have announced the “important efforts” being carried out in their centers to comply with the orders of the Ministry of Health.

“We have been preparing ourselves and we have progressively increased beds,” they said from the UC Christus Health Network. “Our network, like many others, has been making a significant effort,” he said.

For its part, the Association of Clinics of Chile has ensured that “as befits a sector that has historically placed the well-being of people as its main interest”, the technical and human resources of those available.

The government of Sebastián Piñera already had to announce last week “harsh” measures, such as the confinement of all of Greater Santiago, which, counting the communes in other parts of the Chilean geography, leaves almost half of the population of the country.

The Chilean president has refused to declare a national quarantine for the economic damage it can cause, although he has declared “selective and dynamic” quarantines, prohibited massive acts and closed borders, among other measures.