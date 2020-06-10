MADRID, Jun 10 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Chilean Ministry of Health has reported this Wednesday that almost 6,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in a single day, bringing the total number of deaths to 148,496.

The head of Health, Jaime Mañalich, has indicated that in the last 24 hours 5,737 new infected have been confirmed, of which 5,226 have presented symptoms and another 511 would be asymptomatic.

The death toll, on the other hand, stands at 2,475 after adding another 192 deaths since yesterday. Mañalich has specified these latest data update the death toll since last Friday.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Public Health, Arturo Zúñiga, has indicated that 1,590 patients are admitted to intensive care units, of which 1,354 have assisted breathing and another 365 are in critical condition.

On the last day, 14,477 tests were carried out in the country, for which a total of 761,090 have been carried out since last February.

The authorities have announced this Wednesday new security measures in different parts of the Metropolitan Region due to the increase in infections. In this sense, new quarantine measures and sanitary cords will be applied, according to Mañalich.

Starting this Friday at 10:00 pm (local time) a quarantine will be imposed in Peñaflor, as well as the urban areas of Pozo Almonte, Melipilla, Curacaví, Tiltil and San José de Maipo. The same will occur in the communes of Valparaíso and Viña del Mar.

Regarding the sanitary cords, one will be established in Pirque, to avoid the arrival of infected people, and in Alto Biobío.

The undersecretary of Crime Prevention, Katherine Martorell, has assured that they will not “shake their hands for a second to prosecute, to pursue criminal responsibility and to apply sanctions to those who do not want to understand that when they do not respect sanitary regulations they are putting not only their lives at risk but the lives of everyone else. “

“We have to comply with sanitary regulations, because this effort, this challenge, which is the pandemic, depends on all of us to be truly successful,” he asserted before explaining that a thousand arrests have been made in the Metropolitan Region in the last day. In total, 89,000 have been arrested for committing infractions since mid-March.