Federico Martinón-Torres does not believe that children are those great disseminators of the coronavirus that he has been talking about for months. This pediatrician, who is part of the vaccine advisory council of the World Health Organization (WHO), He affirms in an interview in El País that “the child does not have that super-disseminating role” attributed to him.

Martinón-Torres admits that This does happen with other “infectious diseases”, but also that the “little evidence we have regarding the coronavirus” does not suggest the same “in intra-family outbreaks” in this case. As for the alarm that was unleashed when some minors in various countries began to suffer from Kawasaki disease as a result of becoming infected with the virus, he says that “a message of reassurance must be sent.” “It is not known exactly if it is a coincidence in time, if SARS acts as a trigger or is a specific effect of the infection in children (…) It was a small number of cases and we have treatments and knowledge to manage this type of problems, “he adds.

Another topic discussed in the interview is the development of vaccines against coronavirus. Considers unheard of the fact that we are witnessing “the live broadcast of clinical vaccine development” and ask for confidence in science and patience when waiting for results: “It is one thing to have the vaccine candidate, another is to do the clinical trial, another is to license it and another is to produce it on a scale large enough to reach everyone. Depending on what you mean, the 15 or 18 months that everyone talks about may suffice, But just because a vaccine like Oxford’s is available 15 months from the start of the pandemic, it doesn’t mean that there is enough in the distribution channel for it to reach everyone. We have the example of supply problems with something simpler like masks. “

In that sense, ensures that the WHO strategy is to “guarantee the supply of all vaccines when available, but also to guarantee vaccination with those that already exist, so that it is not interrupted. “Because, alert, neglecting vaccination processes against other diseases can cause new health problems.

Prevention

Like most experts, Martinón-Torres believes that the planet has been ineffective in preventing a pandemic of this nature.. “The WHO has been talking about the pandemic for disease X for a long time, a pandemic for any pathogen not yet identified. There are research groups that have been prepared with that philosophy, so that when that pandemic X arrives, the necessary machinery to start would already exist to prepare the vaccine or the treatments and the research resources (…) But it is not the same that a few groups or a few networks or a few agents are prepared that the whole system is (…) In that sense nobody was sufficiently prepared and we are seeing that even in the most prepared countries the impact is being high.