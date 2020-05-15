France has recorded the first death of a child due to Kawasaki disease, which is related to the coronavirus. According to information from EFE, the minor passed away at 9 years of age last Saturday at the La Timone hospital, located in Marseille.

The small had suffered cardiac arrest at home and was subsequently transferred to the hospital center, where he was admitted seven days until he lost his life. According to the newspaper La Provence, serological tests showed that had been in contact with the coronavirus, although he had not developed symptoms.

Therefore, the first analyzes speak of a death with exceptional character. Since March 1, 125 cases have been registered in France of children affected with symptoms of Kawasaki disease. This condition is characterized by cause inflammation in the form of swelling and redness in the blood vessels throughout the body.

Increase by COVID-19

Fernando Simón, director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, today recognized at a press conference that in Spain “This year an apparent increase has been detectedI don’t know if it is well studied or not. “

“There has recently been an international publication with researchers from various countries in which Spain has also contributed Kawasaki cases potentially associated with the coronavirus. It emerged a few days ago as a potential symptomatology associated with the disease, and little by little the association is elucidated “Simon declared.

The expert has also explained that he has “a certain association with infectious diseases. Therefore, we can understand, and after having read the few publications that exist, that it could be feasible that the COVID-19 supposed an increase of the disease “.

Finally, he wanted to send a quiet message: “The percentage of cases in young children is very low. The incidence of this disease in general is not very highBut it does feel like there could be an increase in Kawasaki cases this year. “

Various cases in the world

This sickness It normally affects children under the age of five. About a quarter of those affected experience cardiac complications and rarely fatal if properly treated in hospital. Some territories like NY, the southeast of England and parts of Italy They have seen an increase in cases of this disease.