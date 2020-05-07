Coronavirus checks sent to dead people have to be returned to the IRS The Treasury Department said on Wednesday that the money should be returned by mail They also indicated what was the procedure that people should follow to make the return

The United States Department of the Treasury indicated that those coronavirus stimulus checks sent to deceased persons should be returned by mail to the Internal Revenue Service, IRS.

“A payment made to someone who died before receiving the payment must be returned to the IRS,” the Treasury said in a statement released Wednesday.

So if someone received a coronavirus stimulus check from a deceased relative, they must follow the government’s instructions to return the money.

The economic stimulus payments were issued based on the tax information offered in the 2018 or 2019 statements.

That is why some discrepancies arose if the person died after the delivery of these taxes.

In the event that a couple has filed a joint declaration and later one of them died; the living spouse can keep the part of the economic stimulus payment that belongs to him, but he must return to the IRS the amount that corresponded to the deceased, the department explained.

For its part, the IRS has not indicated whether failure to return the money has any legal repercussions, USA Today reported.

The government also has not released figures on how many of these checks were issued.

The delivery of economic stimulus payments to dead people began to register as soon as the IRS began to issue checks for $ 1,200 per adult and $ 500 per dependent that the CARES law contemplated in support of American families.

Coronavirus checks sent to dead people have to be returned to the IRS

If you received a coronavirus relief payment from a deceased relative, then you are probably wondering: what should I do?

The department indicated that in the event of having received a physical check:

You must take the check and write on the back in the endorsement section the word: “Null”. Write a note to the IRS stating why you are returning the check. Send the check and letter to the IRS.

Within the given specifications, they request that you do not fold, staple or clip the check.

In the event that you have received a direct deposit into your bank account or have already cashed the check:

Send a personal check or money order to the IRS which must be made payable to “USA. Treasury”. Write 2020EIP on the check or money order. You must include the taxpayer identification number of the person who received the check. Also write a note to the IRS stating why you are returning the payment.

You should search the IRS website for the address to which the shipment will be made, as it varies depending on the state in which it is located.