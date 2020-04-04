The health authorities of Mexico reported that There are already 1,688 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 60 deaths are recorded.

178 cases of patients infected by Covid-19 increased. A new record figure, the previous one had been 165 in one day and it was this same week that it increased to that increasing peak.

Mexico City (384 infected) and the State of Mexico (177) are the main states where infections are growing rapidly., Jalisco (116) and Puebla (109) follow, although at a slower pace.

Three states had a rebound of new cases within 24 hours, Tabasco added 12 new cases, while Jalisco increased 11, while Baja California 12 new positives.

In contrast, Colima, Tlaxcala and Campeche have had the least number of infections with less than 10 infected each.

Among the people who got the new coronavirus, 58% are men and 42% are women. Among all of them, 79% of patients are outpatients and 21% have required hospitalization.

The deceased were counted in 60, 10 deaths in one day. Among those who died, 86% were male and 14% female.

“The greatest death burden is found among those over 60, particularly above 65“Said José Luis Alomía, director of general epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (SSa).

Also, Among the deaths, 43.33% presented hypertension; 41.67% obesity; 40% suffered from diabetes; 13.33% had chronic kidney failure; 13.33% had COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); 6.67% smoking; 5% had cardiovascular disease; and 3.33% immunosuppression.

They presented new protocols

This morning, at a press conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, health sector officials presented the system they will carry out so that Specialist doctors, trained in Covid-19, have a protocol of action in medical units.

They presented a website for continuous updating of health personnel where they can register and train, The page is coviduti.salud.gob.mx.

Alejandro Svarch Pérezwho is in charge of the National Medical Coordination of the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi), announced that before the structural deficit of doctors, work on a plan to train more specialized personnel and thus have enough hands in the intensive care area.

The new model that the health sector has proposed through various institutions such as Pemex, the IMSS, ISSSTE, the Ministry of National Defense and the Navy, proposes a reconversion strategy of human resources from which the medical and nursing staff throughout the country, generals or specialists of non-critical areas.

These people will receive specialized training of severe cases of the new coronavirus to integrate into care teams for these patients with the objective of reorganize the structure of health services through a cascade model.

In preparation for phase 3 of the epidemic, which It is expected to arrive in mid-April. The Mexican government reiterated this Thursday its call to all health specialists., including specialized doctors and nurses, to combat COVID-19.

“This relaunch of the call for joining efforts is focused on specialist personnel, we need those who are trained in patient management, especially the one that requires ventilatory supportthat is, intubation, ”said Alejandro Svarch, head of national medical coordination at the Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi).

Svarch explained that Thousands of health professionals have already been hired, and many of them have been sent to different hospitals in different states of the Republic, now that the stage of hospital reconversion has begun for several days.

But, due to the structural deficit of human resources in the health sector in Mexico, beyond the contracts already made, it takes “about 2,000 more doctors to register for the call”.