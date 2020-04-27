The Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico continues to grow in Mexico. Until Sunday night, April 26, there had been 14,677 confirmed cases, which means an increase of 6.03% (835 more people), compared to 13,842 the previous day.

Further, 46 new deaths were recorded by coronavirus to total 1,305, while there are 7,612 suspected cases, 4,972 confirmed active, 45,346 negative and 67,635 people studied, according to data released by the Ministry of Health (SSa) in its daily press conference on the pandemic.

The health authorities detailed that one in three of the total accumulated infections (33.88%) remain active, which means that 4,972 have presented symptoms in the last 14 days, detailed the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía.

This means an increase of 174 active patients, or 3.63%, compared to 4,798 the previous day.

When considering only active cases, the national incidence rate is 3.89 patients per 100,000 inhabitants.

The seven most affected entities They are Mexico City with 3,966 cases, the State of Mexico (2,355), Baja California (1,271), Sinaloa (747), Tabasco (728), Quintana Roo (604) and Puebla with 511.

In contrast, the least affected states they are San Luis Potosí with 78 cases, Campeche (69), Zacatecas (66), Nayarit (63), Durango (44) and Colima 19.

Of the total confirmed cases, 35% are active cases, that is, they are cases detected in a period of less than 14 days and still represent a risk of contagion; while 15% are people who work in the health sector and for some reason have been infected by Covid-19.

With respect to number of deaths by state by residence, Mexico City also tops the list with 309, followed by Baja California (162), the State of Mexico (116), Sinaloa (105), Tabasco (95), Quintana Roo (79), Puebla (65), Chihuahua (58), Coahuila (33), Michoacán ( 31), Guerrero (29), Morelos (27), Jalisco and Veracruz (25), Guanajuato and Yucatan (20), Hidalgo and Sonora (18), Oaxaca (15), Campeche (14), Tlaxcala (13), Baja California Sur (12), Tamaulipas (11), Nuevo León and Querétaro (9), Nayarit (7), Chiapas, Durango and San Luis Potosí (6); Zacatecas (4), while Aguascalientes and Colima remain with 2 deaths.

Speaking about the deaths, the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, pointed out that 86 suspected deaths are still being reviewed, most of which occurred in Mexico City and Baja California.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, thanked the citizens for abide by the measures ordered by the Secretary of Health (SSa) to stop the transmission of SARS-Cov-2.

He noted that, thanks to this, “Has been able to tame” the coronavirus and has avoided the overflow of cases, as well as the saturation of hospitals. In addition, it indicated that the availability of the 70% of intensive care beds, with fans and specialists for your attention.

“Instead of shooting up, as has unfortunately happened elsewhere, here growth has been horizontal, and this has allowed us to prepare very well, to have everything that is required of medical equipment, specialists, “he said in a message.

Likewise, the federal president sent a fraternal and affectionate hug to those who are sick and are in the care of their relatives, also gave condolences to those who have lost members of their homes and, in addition, He said that doctors “are heroes, and nurses are our heroines”.

The authorities of the Ministry of Health also spoke about the situation that prevails in some states of the country where the public force has been used and economic fines have been established, among other actions, to force the population to stay at home.

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reiterated his rejection of measures such as mandatory curfews and forced restrictions on mobility, as happens in other countries.

“We are very concerned that in some municipalities, the public force is being used as a mechanism of direct coercion towards citizens. We have said that, from a public health point of view, this is not the preferred way, “he declared.

“There is in no way a state of exception in Mexico. At no time has the suspension of constitutional guarantees been ordered ”, he pointed.

That is why the federal government’s health authorities urged citizens to continue staying at home since the epidemic cannot be stopped overnight.

“The numbers we give are people and we are aware that these measures were applied when they were essential and those measures will be lifted when the time is right,” said Undersecretary López-Gatell.