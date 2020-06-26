Crowds, fights, stab wounds … on the beaches. The hottest days of the year in Britain have become a danger in the British sandbanks, por the expansion of coronavirus and for physical integrity. First they were surprised by the images of Bournemouth, where people barely kept the safety distances And then those scenes were repeated in a country that accumulates 186 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“It is very important that people understand if they look at what is happening in other parts of the world where there has been lack of confidence. I am afraid too many freedoms are being taken, people are mixing too much and social distance is not respected, ”said Boris Johnson, the prime minister. The facts prove him right.

As Sky revealed, on the controversial Bornemouth beach there was a fight in which three men were wounded with a knife to the face and back at night near the pier. They were young men in their 20s and his situation is not serious. “We will strengthen the police presence in the area,” they assured the police.

Two other youths were stabbed to death at Leysdown on Sea in Kent at an illegal party that brought together hundreds of people.

Concerted fights

Police surveillance increases in Bournemouth. HANNAH MCKAY (REUTERS)

At Ogmore-by Sea in Wales, there was a massive fight, which authorities suspect was agreed. “We believe that many people have traveled to create serious and violent disorder,” said the authorities.. There were also fights in Devon, in the Tyneside area and even some shown with videos and images.

At once, Multiple illegal parties and occasional crowds were dissolved. Chaos and riots, when the pandemic is far from over and hitting many parts of the world hard.