Drafting AN / GS

7 hours ago

The world has not succumbed to the new virus, but a good part of them stay at home or, if they do, they do so with a mask, which cannot cover the eyes of sadness or the gaze that observes an uncertain future. More than 1 million and 70 thousand dead later, the world has not succumbed and awaits the cure, or signs of hope that appear as when an older adult recovers in Spain. Not even Palm Sunday was the same and as Neruda would say in his saddest verses: “we, those of that time, are no longer the same.”

