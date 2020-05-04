The Rockdelux magazine It has announced its closure today after 35 years of experience in our country, and it has not been able to overcome the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A benchmark when it comes to pop and alternative rock and that has to say goodbye in a rush.

Rockdelux magazine goodbye

This Monday, May 4, the one that will remain as a historical issue of Rockdelux magazine, its latest issue, went on sale. 35 years of life and 394 numbers They have come to an end because of the pandemic, a coronavirus that has given the final blow to a crisis that the magazine itself had been experiencing for years. This is how they define this goodbye from the magazine itself:

The generalized crisis that the printed press is experiencing for a long time has been undermining a project that has always been kept apart from the big publishing groups, defending a freedom and a line of work that have become more difficult to maintain. A small publisher like ours has always depended on two fundamental factors: a balance between kiosk sales (increasingly scarce) and advertising revenue. This balance has been breaking for years, and the unexpected blow of the coronavirus pandemic has been (is) a brutal slap that makes the project even more unfeasible, especially considering that in ‘Rockdelux’ we have always tried to maintain quality standards ( paper, printing, distribution) and decent wages, within our means, for all its workers

The rise of new technologies and digital media is causing the print press to decrease in sales by a high percentage each year, and publications such as Rockdelux have not managed to overcome it.

The latest issue of Rockdelux

The latest proposal from the magazine is a «Special ideas for a confinement». A farewell number with which they want to thank the support for so many years. The decision was made with absolute secrecy, so much so that the contributors to the magazine who wrote their articles this month did not know that they were the last.