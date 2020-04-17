By Gabriel Crossley and Kevin Yao

BEIJING, Apr 17 (.) – China’s economy contracted for the first time in nearly three decades of first-quarter records as the coronavirus paralyzed production and spending, increasing pressure on authorities to do more to stop the growing loss of jobs.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 6.8% in January-March compared to the same period in 2019, according to official data published on Friday, a decrease greater than the 6.5% fall forecast by analysts. . In the fourth quarter of last year, the Chinese economy grew 6%.

It is the first contraction in the world’s second largest economy since at least 1992, when official quarterly GDP records began.

Also, the spokesperson for the National Statistics Office Mao Shengyong told reporters during a press conference that the COVID-19 outbreak has been the most difficult public health emergency since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, but that the fundamentals The country’s economic economies remain unchanged.

The silver lining was a much smaller-than-expected drop in factory output in March, suggesting that efforts to restart parts of the economy since February are working.

However, analysts say Beijing is facing an arduous battle to revive growth, as the global spread of the virus has derailed demand from major trading partners, while domestic consumption also remains under pressure.

“First-quarter GDP data is still largely within expectations, reflecting the cost of economic stagnation when the whole of society was in a confined state,” said Lu Zhengwei, chief economist at Industrial Bank, with headquartered in Shanghai.

“In the next phase, the lack of general demand is worrying. Internal demand has not fully recovered, as consumption related to social gatherings is still prohibited, while external demand is likely to be affected by the spread of the pandemic. “

In quarter-on-quarter terms, GDP fell 9.8% in the first three months of the year, according to the National Statistics Office, just above market expectations, which expected a contraction of 9.9%, and compared to the growth of 1.5% in the previous quarter.

(Information from Lusha Zhang, Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley; translated by Tomás Cobos)