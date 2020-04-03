Apr 2 (.) – Global coronavirus cases topped one million on Thursday following the outbreak of the pandemic in the United States and as the death toll continues to rise in Italy and Spain, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The virus has killed more than 51,000 people worldwide with the highest number of deaths in Italy, Spain and the United States.

The first 100,000 cases were reported in about 55 days and the first 500,000 in 76 days. Cases doubled to 1 million in eight days.

The total number of cases reported on Thursday grew 10% from the previous day, the first time the percentage rate reached double digits since the virus appeared in China.

There are 117 countries and territories that have reported more than 100 cases, 50 with outbreaks of more than 1,000, and seven that have reported 50,000 or more cases of COVID-19, mainly in Europe.

The global mortality rate now exceeds 5% of all reported cases, and countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Spain reported an increase in deaths in recent days.

