European companies continue to show the impact of the crisis and Unilever announced that it was withdrawing its estimate of results. Credit Suisse scores provisions for US $ 1 billion. Daimler AG dashed hopes of a profit increase this year, while Hermès said it was reopening stores on the mainland.

China reported that it did not record new coronavirus deaths for the eighth consecutive day. South Korea said it will prepare for a second wave of virus infections.

President Donald Trump signed an order Wednesday that temporarily limits immigration to limit competition for jobs as the U.S. it is moving towards the reopening of the economy.

Important progress

Unilever withdraws estimate (2:16 pm HK)

Unilever withdrew the financial estimate for the year due to coronavirus-related disruptions to the global business of the food and household products giant. Like other consumer goods companies, Unilever is benefiting from strong sales of cleaning products: it owns the Cif and Domestos brands.

Credit Suisse takes a hit (2:15 p.m. HK)

Credit Suisse Group AG is scoring more than $ 1 billion in write-offs and provisions for delinquent coronavirus loans, joining US banks suffering from the impact of the coronavirus on economic activity around the world.

Hermès reopens stores in mainland China (2:01 pm HK)

Hermès International reported a decrease in first quarter sales less than analysts expected. The company said it has reopened all of its stores on the Chinese mainland, preparing for a pickup in demand after the coronavirus erased interest in luxury goods.

European mood declines (1:43 pm HK)

Business and consumer confidence in Europe is in free fall, as restrictions on containing the coronavirus drag the economy into a recession.

Thursday’s figures showed that French business confidence plunged to its lowest level recorded in April, with economic activity 35% below normal levels, while consumer confidence in Germany also fell to a record low.

Increase of cases in Germany (1:40 pm HK)

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany rose for the second time in five days as the government considers how to deal with the next stage of the crisis.

There were 2,195 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, bringing the total to 150,648, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Deaths increased by 229 to 5,315. The death rate is now 3.53%, while the number of people who have recovered has risen to more than 103,000.

Australia to keep borders closed (1:31 pm HK)

Australia will keep its international borders closed for at least three to four months to protect itself from the coronavirus pandemic. Border restrictions would likely be the last measure lifted and would remain in effect even if other rules were relaxed, according to health chief Brendan Murphy, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported Thursday.

Pernod-Ricard suspends buyback program (1:30 pm HK)

The distiller has suspended a buyback of 500 million euros after buying its own securities for 523 million euros. The company reiterated the forecast for a 20% drop in adjusted operating profit this year.

Six vaccines in human trial phase, says WHO (12:12 pm HK)

The World Health Organization said there are 83 coronavirus vaccines in development worldwide, and six of them (three in China) are already in human trials. Drug makers are quick to find a cure for the deadly pathogen. On April 13, the WHO said there were 70 vaccines in development, with three candidates in human trials.

South Korea prepares for a second wave (11:13 am HK)

The country is preparing for a second wave of coronavirus in the fall and winter, as many experts have warned of that possibility, said Yoon Tae-ho, director general of the Ministry of Health. There is a high probability of rapid spread again as there is no vaccine or treatment yet and immunity has not been created in the population.

Royal Caribbean in talks (10:12 am HK)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is in talks to raise new funds to resist the pandemic’s restrictive measures, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The cruise operator has held talks on a package that may include bonds for up to $ 600 million in bonds and is working with Morgan Stanley on a possible issue, the people said, who asked that their identity not be revealed because the talks are private.

New Zealand to analyze stimulus options for the economy (9:55 am HK)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern does not rule out stimulus measures.

When asked about the possibility of the government making direct payments to households, he said: “We are working on a range of options to ensure that we continue to support the recovery of our economy.”

North Korean shopping panic (9:37 am HK)

Consumers in the North Korean capital have succumbed to a “shopping panic” of staple foods, causing some store shelves to run out of products, according to a specialized news service in the country.

The purchases may be due to stricter coronavirus measures and do not appear to be related to this week’s reports that leader Kim Jong could be seriously ill, NK News reported, citing people living in Pyongyang who were able to communicate outside the country. The shortage was initially limited to imported fruits and vegetables, and then moved to other products, the agency said.

Mexico’s Covid-19 figures jump (9:26 am HK)

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mexico increased by more than 1,000 in one day for the first time on Wednesday, indicating that the country’s curve is moving sharply upward.

Confirmed cases increased 11% to 10,544, said deputy health secretary Hugo López-Gatell. The death toll increased by 13% to 970. The Ministry of Health estimates that up to eight times more people have been infected with the virus than official data shows.

NYSE could reopen in phases (9:16 am HK)

The New York Stock Exchange could reopen in phases starting in May, CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz reported in a tweet, citing two anonymous people. There will be a downsizing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange when it opens and guidelines for social distancing will be established. A spokesman for the New York Stock Exchange declined to comment to Bloomberg on the CNN report.

China reports no new deaths (8:45 am HK)

China reported that it did not record new coronavirus deaths for the eighth consecutive day. Confirmed cases increased by 10, with six of them abroad, according to the country’s National Health Commission. The country also recorded 27 asymptomatic cases, the lowest number since it began reporting such cases earlier in the month. China has 984 asymptomatic cases of coronavirus under medical observation as of April 22.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 82,798, while the number of deaths is 4,632.

Trump immigration order (7:55 am HK)

President Trump signed the immigration order and said in a White House briefing that the move was intended to protect “our great American workers.” The order “will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds are first in line for jobs as our economy reopens. Crucially, it will also preserve our healthcare resources for American patients. “

CDC Director Denies Second Wave Worse (6:30 am HK)

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, denied telling the Washington Post that a second wave of the coronavirus in the United States this winter could be worse than the country has already experienced.

“I didn’t say it was going to be any worse,” Redfield said Wednesday at a White House press conference. “I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated” because of the flu and the coronavirus circulating at the same time.

Official fired for questioning Trump-backed drug (6:04 am HK)

Rick Bright, who stepped down as director of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority this week, said he was removed from office because he insisted on limiting the use of a drug that President Trump has singled out as a Covid-19 treatment despite of the scarce clinical evidence of its efficacy.

The drugs highlighted by Trump, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, “clearly lack scientific merit,” Bright said in a statement Wednesday through his lawyers.

