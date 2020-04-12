The number of coronavirus cases in the largest native reserve in the United States rose 17% on Saturday, as the Navajo Nation worked to get new rapid test kits.

The number of infected in the 70,000-square-kilometer (27,000-square-mile) reserve, which includes areas in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, rose to 698 on Saturday, from 101 the day before, said the Navajo Nation, which manages the semi-autonomous territory. A total of 24 people have died so far from complications from COVID-19, the disease that causes the virus.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said they were informed that rapid tests would be available at tribal health centers and IHS facilities in the region in the coming days.

“The faster results are likely to produce even higher positive numbers, but they will help identify those with the virus and begin to mitigate cases much faster. We must do better, ”said Nez.

Nez and Lizer announced Thursday during a meeting with the community that they would quarantine as a precaution after being in close contact with an emergency worker who had tested positive. They said they had worn a mask and gloves during their visits to the population and indicated that they would follow the isolation protocols.