CALIFORNIA- As much of California

begins allowing companies to reopen amid better

conditions of coronavirus, an agricultural region that borders Mexico is

experiencing an increase in hospitalizations that some believe is

powered by US citizens living in Mexico and traveling to the United States

United to receive care.

The speed with which they reopen different

parts of California depends on the ability of country officials to

control the virus. Therefore, the increase in the Imperial Valley region

could damage your perpetually struggling economy, which is heavily

intertwined with the great industrial city of Mexicali in Baja California, Mexico.

The Regional Medical Center, the largest hospital

from the Imperial Valley, admitted 14 infected patients Monday night.

That sent her number of coronavirus cases to 65 and led the hospital to stop

temporarily accept new patients with COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in the only other

The region’s hospital, Pioneer Memorial Hospital, rose to 28 on Monday.

since 19 two days before.

The number of cases decreased on Wednesday, but only

after El Centro Hospital sent seven new patients to the county

from San Diego for treatment and Pioneer transferred nine patients to

other parts of southern California.

The increase is “coming to us from somewhere

place and we want to make sure we don’t overwhelm any of the hospitals and

overwhelm the system with COVID patients to the point that we can’t

take care of it, “said Dr. Adolphe Edward, executive director of the Center

Regional Medical Center El Centro, in a video published on the Facebook page of his

hospital.

He believes that American citizens living

on the Mexican side of the border they are driving the increase, saying that the

Hospital staff have spoken to coronavirus patients who claim to have

addresses in the Imperial Valley but live in Mexicali.

Three private hospitals in Mexicali have stopped

accept patients with COVID-19 and patients who appear in their wards

In an emergency, transportation to the public hospital in Mexicali is offered.

Mexicali is the state capital of the state of Baja

California, which also includes Tijuana, and has one of the rates of

highest infection in Mexico. The state reported 96 cases per 100,000

people on Tuesday, compared to 55 cases per 100,000 people two

weeks before, and has recorded more than 10% of the 6,090 deaths from COVID-19 in

Mexico.

California has a different history, with the

Governor Gavin Newsom this week citing better conditions as the reason

to relax health standards so that many of the state’s counties

businesses and recreational activities can reopen more quickly. Until now,

40 of the state’s 58 counties have met the conditions and have

received state approval to move forward. More are on the way to reopening.

Imperial County is among a handful of

counties, including Los Angeles, that do not yet qualify for

control the virus. Imperial’s approximately 180,000 residents

rank 30th among California counties for population but

its 74 virus patients hospitalized on Wednesday made it the

seventh highest for those patients.

In the past two weeks, virus deaths in

Imperial County doubled to 18, hospitalizations increased 30%

and confirmed infections increased 61%, according to state data.

Larry Lewis, executive director of Pioneer hospital,

said the increase may have been the result of the Day of the Day meetings.

Mother.

“It is a very difficult process to identify”,

Lewis said. “There was a jump about two weeks after Easter. This is

about 10 days after Mother’s Day and now we wonder what

is going to happen after Memorial Day. “

Very little happens in the Imperial Valley that is not

influenced by Mexicali, a sprawling city of 1 million people with

factories that produce aerospace parts, medical devices and others

products for export to the USA.

Imperial County, one of the poorest in

California provides much of the lettuce, carrots, and others

vegetables for the country’s supermarkets. During the winter, many workers

that collect the crops come from Mexicali and start lining up at 2

A.M. daily to cross into the United States to take turns.

Cross-border traffic is also driven by

Mexican buyers looking for cheaper or more varied products, with

cars with Mexican license plates that often fill the parking lot of the

Imperial Valley Mall. And many children in Mexicali commute daily to the

school on the American side of the border in El Centro, with a

population of approximately 45,000.

“Our shopping malls are here for the

consumer of Mexicali, not by the Imperial Valley, “said the mayor of El

Center, Efraín Silva. “We depend

totally theirs. “

.