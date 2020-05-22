CALIFORNIA- As much of California
begins allowing companies to reopen amid better
conditions of coronavirus, an agricultural region that borders Mexico is
experiencing an increase in hospitalizations that some believe is
powered by US citizens living in Mexico and traveling to the United States
United to receive care.
The speed with which they reopen different
parts of California depends on the ability of country officials to
control the virus. Therefore, the increase in the Imperial Valley region
could damage your perpetually struggling economy, which is heavily
intertwined with the great industrial city of Mexicali in Baja California, Mexico.
The Regional Medical Center, the largest hospital
from the Imperial Valley, admitted 14 infected patients Monday night.
That sent her number of coronavirus cases to 65 and led the hospital to stop
temporarily accept new patients with COVID-19.
The number of coronavirus cases in the only other
The region’s hospital, Pioneer Memorial Hospital, rose to 28 on Monday.
since 19 two days before.
The number of cases decreased on Wednesday, but only
after El Centro Hospital sent seven new patients to the county
from San Diego for treatment and Pioneer transferred nine patients to
other parts of southern California.
The increase is “coming to us from somewhere
place and we want to make sure we don’t overwhelm any of the hospitals and
overwhelm the system with COVID patients to the point that we can’t
take care of it, “said Dr. Adolphe Edward, executive director of the Center
Regional Medical Center El Centro, in a video published on the Facebook page of his
hospital.
He believes that American citizens living
on the Mexican side of the border they are driving the increase, saying that the
Hospital staff have spoken to coronavirus patients who claim to have
addresses in the Imperial Valley but live in Mexicali.
Three private hospitals in Mexicali have stopped
accept patients with COVID-19 and patients who appear in their wards
In an emergency, transportation to the public hospital in Mexicali is offered.
Mexicali is the state capital of the state of Baja
California, which also includes Tijuana, and has one of the rates of
highest infection in Mexico. The state reported 96 cases per 100,000
people on Tuesday, compared to 55 cases per 100,000 people two
weeks before, and has recorded more than 10% of the 6,090 deaths from COVID-19 in
Mexico.
California has a different history, with the
Governor Gavin Newsom this week citing better conditions as the reason
to relax health standards so that many of the state’s counties
businesses and recreational activities can reopen more quickly. Until now,
40 of the state’s 58 counties have met the conditions and have
received state approval to move forward. More are on the way to reopening.
Imperial County is among a handful of
counties, including Los Angeles, that do not yet qualify for
control the virus. Imperial’s approximately 180,000 residents
rank 30th among California counties for population but
its 74 virus patients hospitalized on Wednesday made it the
seventh highest for those patients.
In the past two weeks, virus deaths in
Imperial County doubled to 18, hospitalizations increased 30%
and confirmed infections increased 61%, according to state data.
Larry Lewis, executive director of Pioneer hospital,
said the increase may have been the result of the Day of the Day meetings.
Mother.
“It is a very difficult process to identify”,
Lewis said. “There was a jump about two weeks after Easter. This is
about 10 days after Mother’s Day and now we wonder what
is going to happen after Memorial Day. “
Very little happens in the Imperial Valley that is not
influenced by Mexicali, a sprawling city of 1 million people with
factories that produce aerospace parts, medical devices and others
products for export to the USA.
Imperial County, one of the poorest in
California provides much of the lettuce, carrots, and others
vegetables for the country’s supermarkets. During the winter, many workers
that collect the crops come from Mexicali and start lining up at 2
A.M. daily to cross into the United States to take turns.
Cross-border traffic is also driven by
Mexican buyers looking for cheaper or more varied products, with
cars with Mexican license plates that often fill the parking lot of the
Imperial Valley Mall. And many children in Mexicali commute daily to the
school on the American side of the border in El Centro, with a
population of approximately 45,000.
“Our shopping malls are here for the
consumer of Mexicali, not by the Imperial Valley, “said the mayor of El
Center, Efraín Silva. “We depend
totally theirs. “
