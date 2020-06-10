Nine California counties reported an increase in coronavirus cases or hospitalizations of confirmed cases, some from Memorial Day meetings, others from jails and nursing homes.

In Sacramento County, which had 33 hospitalizations for COVID-19 and 14 patients in its intensive care units as of Tuesday, health officials said the increase in infections is related to recent meetings, including birthday parties and a funeral. .

State authorities reported only a modest increase in hospitalizations across the state on Tuesday. California has had a total of 133,489 coronavirus cases and 4,697 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, the county’s public health official, advises against all meetings other than for religious services and protests. He warned that home parties are particularly concerning; They can be dangerous because there is less room for social distancing and they can last for several hours.

“Because people get together with people they already know, they tend to be more relaxed and not wear face covers and don’t remember to wash or disinfect their hands often,” he said.

The county, like most others in California, has allowed restaurants to reopen, but Kasirye said that only people inside a home should go out or meet. County officials discourage events like cookouts and family gatherings with people who are not part of a home.

“They must remain within their own family unit,” he said, although the county cannot enforce the recommendations.

Current hospitalization figures in Sacramento are still well below the county’s peak of sick patients in early April. “Even with the beak, we still have a large capacity” in hospitals, Kasirye said.

Eight other counties that have partially reopened are also seeing an increasing spread of the disease or more hospitalizations. The reasons vary, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In Fresno County, there is “elevated disease transmission” in skilled nursing facilities, the state said. Imperial County is seeing more cases as US citizens cross the Mexican border in search of medical care. San Bernardino is looking for a spike after meetings during the May holidays and outbreaks in prisons, jails, and some skilled nursing facilities.

The state is also monitoring San Joaquin, Tulare, Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties for increases in cases or hospitalizations.

Sacramento County has 30 contact trackers on staff. They interview people who have tested positive for coronavirus and communicate with family and friends to determine who else may have been exposed for two weeks.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.