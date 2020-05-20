Coronavirus cases in the world surpassed the 5 million mark on Wednesday, with Latin America surpassing the United States and Europe in the last week by registering the largest share of new daily cases globally.

This represents a new phase in the spread of the virus, which first peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

Latin America accounted for about a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States accounted for just over 20% each.

Most of these new cases came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom, making it the third country with the highest number of cases in the world, behind the United States and Russia.

Cases in Brazil are increasing at a daily rate that puts it in second place in terms of the speed of the pandemic, second only to the United States.

The first 41 cases of coronavirus in the world were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on January 10, and it took until April 1 to reach the first million cases. Since then, about 1 million new cases have been reported every two weeks, according to a . count.

With more than 5 million cases, the virus infected more people in less than six months than the annual total of severe cases of influenza, which the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates at around 3 million to 5 million worldwide. world.

The pandemic has killed more than 326,000 people, although the actual number is expected to be higher, as testing is still limited and many countries do not include deaths outside hospitals in official accounts. More than half of the total deaths were recorded in Europe.

Despite the steady increase in cases, many countries are opening schools and workplaces after weeks of isolation to contain the spread. Financial markets were also slightly boosted by promising early results from the first human vaccine test in the United States.

